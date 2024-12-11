Franklin Fire Expands Overnight, Reaches 3,983 Acres

The Franklin Fire, burning in the Malibu area, has grown to 3,983 acres as of this morning and is now 7% contained. Fire officials are continuing their efforts to control the blaze, which has been fueled by dry conditions and shifting winds.

A press conference is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. today at Zuma Beach Lifeguard Tower, located at 30050 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265. Officials will provide updates on containment efforts, evacuation orders, and safety recommendations.

Residents are urged to stay informed and monitor official channels for the latest information.

Local officials coordinate efforts at the command center set up at Zuma Beach to combat the Franklin Fire.
