Fire, safety personnel provide update on Franklin Fire at Zuma Beach 

Various agencies came together to update the community on the Franklin Fire, which is currently at 3,049 acres with 0 percent containment, per CAL Fire.

Malibu/Lost Hills Captain Jennifer Seetoo thanked the communities that have opened their community centers to Malibu residents. Seetoo also mentioned the centers accepting small and large animals.

Seetoo also ensured the community their homes are protected while they have evacuated.

“We have security patrols throughout our affected areas, we will not tolerate anyone coming into this community to re victimize our community members,” Seetoo said.

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath was also at the press conference and provided an update on the Franklin Fire. Horvath mentioned the challenges they have faced without having cell phone or internet service.

“When you have power outages, when you have cellular outages, you have to communicate in ways you don’t typically do, so we wanted to make sure people were informed and knew what to do and we are grateful for the partnership and the resiliency of this community, everyone is jumping in to do their part,” Horvath said.

UPDATE: Community Information on Franklin Fire

Los Angeles County Fire Department held a press release at 6:00 PM on 12/10/24 at Zuma Beach. Officials provided this updated information.

The Franklin Fire has now burned 2,862 acres and remains at 0% containment. Preliminary reports indicate that seven structures have been destroyed, and eight have been damaged. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating event.



CAL FIRE Incident Management Team (IMT) 4 has been activated to the #FranklinFire in Los Angeles County. As of this afternoon, the fire has burned over 2,700 acres.

Evacuations



Mandatory Evacuation Order:

Areas east of Latigo Canyon, west of Topanga Beach Driveway, and south of Baller Motorway, including the Big Rock and Las Flores Communities.



Evacuation Warning:

Areas east of Trancas, south of Hidden Highlands Road, and west of Crestline Drive. Residents in these areas should remain ready to evacuate if conditions worsen.



Shelters Open and Active



Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), 2802 4th Street, Santa Monica (crated small animals accepted).



Calabasas Community Center. (27040 Malibu Hills Rd.)



For Animals



Small animals: Agoura Animal Shelter (29525 Agoura Rd.)



Large animals: Pierce College (6201 Winnetka Ave.)



Road Closures



Soft Closure: Las Virgenes and Lost Hills Road (residents only)



Hard Closures:



Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) between Kanan Dume Road and Topanga Canyon.



Topanga Canyon Road is open to residents only.



Las Virgenes Road and Mulholland Highway.



Resources and Response



Over 1,500 firefighters and 13 federal, state, and local agencies are actively responding to this incident. Their efforts are critical to protecting our community, and we thank them for their tireless bravery and dedication.



Communication and Information



We recognize that cellular communication remains an issue. Please:



Tune into local radio stations like 99.1 FM KBUU for updates.



Visit malibucity.org and lacounty.gov/emergency for emergency information.



Use the Watch Duty App for real-time fire tracking.



Check the Genasys Evacuation Map for the latest evacuation zones: https://protect.genasys.com/search?z=14&latlon=34.153973%2C-118.64738.



Stay Updated and Stay Safe.



We urge everyone to stay informed, follow evacuation orders and warnings, and prepare to act quickly if conditions change. Thank you for your resilience and cooperation during this challenging time. Together, we will face this crisis and emerge stronger as a community.



