City of Malibu to hold a press conference on the Franklin Fire today at Zuma Beach at 6 p.m.

The City of Malibu will hold a press conference at 6:00 pm at the Zuma Beach Lifeguard HQ, the City of Malibu will be present at this press conference.The City has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at Calabasas City Hall.

The fire has spread south across PCH and is threatening structures on Malibu Road, near Malibu Pier, Serra, Civic Center, Malibu Knolls, Sweetwater Mesa, and other neighborhoods in central Malibu.

Los Angeles County Fire Department is on scene. Los Angeles County Sheriffs are conducting evacuations door-to-door.

As of 12:30 PM, the following central and western areas have been evacuated.

Mandatory Evacuation Order: East of Latigo Canyon, West of Topanga Beach Driveway, (Big rock and Las Flores Communities), South of Baller Motorway, Piuma Road, Rambla Pacifico – MAL-C113A, C112, C111

Evacuation Warning: East of Trancas, South of Hidden Highlands Road, Muholland Hwy, lookout road, Powderhorn Rd, West of Crestline Dr. – C113C, MAL-C113B, KAN-U017

During the current emergency incident (fire conditions), and future large scale-emergencies or disasters Members of the media can reach the City of Malibu’s on-shift Public Information Officer for media requests about the at 310-456-2489, x333 or PIO@malibucity.org.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect from Tuna Cyn at the east end to Puerco Cyn to the west (Zones MAL-C112 and MAL-C111) and an evacuation warning from Corral Cyn to Trancas (MAL-C113) due to the Franklin Fire in Malibu.

Fortunately, there are no reported injuries or fatalities currently.

However, we know homes have been damaged or destroyed, but we do not have details on numbers yet. Our hearts and thoughts go out to all those impacted, we will do everything possible to support their recovery.

The Franklin Fire, started in Malibu Cyn, is currently at 2,200 acres, zero % containtment. The fire spread overnigth south across PCH to Malibu Road near Webb Way, and across PCH into the Malibu Pier area. Malibu Pier and other structures are impacted. Structures are impacted on Malibu Knolls Rd and Sweetwater Cyn and in Serra Retreat.

All lanes of PCH are closed Las Flores to Corral Cyn, Malibu Cyn closed from Piuma to PCH, Las Virgenes Rd from Mulholland Dr to PCH. Traffic signals are out at PCH and Malibu Cyn, and Paradise Cove. More signals may go out. Widespread PSPS power shutoffs continue across Malibu. Check www.sce.com/psps for updates.

RESOURCES:

Palisades Recreation Center at 851 Alma Real Dr. has been upgraded to an evacuation center, currently open, accepting pets in carriers or crates, and it is a large animal evacuation site.

Large animal shelter available at Pierce College in Woodland Hills (6201 Winnetka Ave at Victory Blvd).

SCE is offering a discounted rate at certain hotels for people who are evacuated, we have the link on our website at www.malibucity.org.

Cell service is spotty, so residents should monitor local AM and FM radio and 99.1 FM KBUU for emergency information using handheld or car radios, which will work when the power is out.

All city emergency messages are posted onwww.malibucity.org and on social media. Sign up for alerts and see current alerts atwww.malibucity.org/alerts

City Hall was evacuated approximately 1AM as the spreading fire threatened the building. The fire burned brush areas surrounding city hall. The City immediately went to work in the virtual EOC. The City of Calabasas quickly acted to provide temporary off site EOC for Malibu, the EOC is fully staffed aroudn the clock to coordinate the response, and ensure the community is informed and has resources to stay safe.

City Hall, parks and facilities are closed, and all programs, meetings and events are suspended until further notice. SMMUSD schools are closed.

The City’s Fire Safety Liaisons continue to be on the ground with fire crews, and are in constant radio communication with city staff.

Please follow evacuation directions from police and fire officials. Homes can be rebuilt, and possessions can be replaced, but lives cannot.

Please check on elderly or disabled neighbors to ensure they’re informed and able to evacuate.

People with disabilities and seniors with mobility challenges or who rely on medical devices, as well horse owners, should consider leaving the area, even if they don’t live in a mandatory evacuation area.

Always come to complete stop at malfunctioning traffic signals.

All City emergency information is posted on the website malibucity.org and social media.

The City has deployed changeable message signs, and backup generators to keep traffic signals on PCH operating. The Fire Safety Liaisons are on the ground embedded with the Fire crews, proving real time updates with the City EOC staff via radio.

Thank you to our Sheriff’s Deputies and Firefighters for their amazing work.

People with disabilities, and those who rely on medical or mobility devices, and owners of horses and livestock should consider leaving the area early.

Review LA County’s Power Outage Preparedness Guide https://ready.lacounty.gov/ power-outage/ . See power outage information at www.SCE.com/PSPS.

Monitor the LA County Genasys Emergency and Evacuation website https://protect.genasys.com/ search .

