City cancel events, Malibu Navy League cancels Toy Drive until further notice

With the Franklin Fire burning at over 2,713 Acres, the city has issued evacuations for residents. Many events have announced their cancellations due to the growing fire.

NAVY LEAGUE MALIBU COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

Join the Malibu community on Wed, Dec. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for the 15th Annual Navy League Malibu Community Celebration, at the First Bank on Cross Creek. Please participate by bringing toys, both new and unwrapped. Toys will be collected for U.S. Marines “Toys for Tots.” Start the Christmas Cheer and bring a friend to the holiday festivities. The U.S. Marines Corps last pickup of toys will be on the evening of Dec. 11 for children distribution. Light refreshments and beverages will be available for your enjoyment.

SANTA PAWS

Bring your pets to Santa Paws for a holiday morning of fun! At Malibu Bluffs Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dress up your furry friends, snap photos with Santa, and connect with local pet businesses. Donations for a local animal shelter are welcome. No registration required. Please bring a leash. For more information, call (310) 317-1364 or visit MalibuCity.org/SpecialEvent.

CAFFEINATED VERSE: POETRY OPEN MIC

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall to hear readings of original pieces written by local poets and bring a poem of your own to read during the open mic, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is part of the city’s free poetry workshops in partnership with Malibu Library, the Malibu Poet Laureate Committee, the Malibu Arts Commission, and the Friends of the Malibu Library, offering community members engaging, educational opportunities to find expression through poetry with a renowned local poet.

