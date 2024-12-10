UPDATE: 2,593 acres burning in Malibu with 0 percent contained; wind gusts up to 70 MPH this morning

Over 700 safety personnel are responding to the growing 2,593 acres Franklin Fire in Malibu. With wind gusts up to 70 MPH, the fire is 0 percent contained.

During a press conference at Zuma Beach, Chef Anthony Marrone said the cause of the fire is under investigation. “This fire is not contained and we remain under an immediate threat,” Marrone said. “Thankfully we have no reports of serious injuries.”

Mayor Pro Tem Marianne Riggins was at the press conference and also thanked the fire crews responding to the fire.

As of 8 a.m., Pepperdine University lifted it’s shelter-in-place protocol. “Campus conditions are safe for members oof the community too return tto student residence and on-campus homes,” the post says. “The community is strongly encourages to remain on campus and stay off Malibu roads as first responders continue to respond to the Franklin Dire, which continues to threaten Malibu.”

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said her office is closely monitoring the fire and said she and Chair Kathryn Barger have declared a state of emergency for the Franklin Fire, allowing the, too unlock funding and resources as quickly as possible. “Thank you to the first responders who are working tiressly to protect out community,” Horvath said.

Governor Gavin Newsom also announced the federal assistance to support the Franklin Fire. “Fire officials and first responders are working relentlessly to protect lives and property,” he said. “I urge all resides in affected areas to stay alert and follow evacuation orders.”

Due to Franklin Fire, strong winds, power outages and road closures, all Malibu Schools are closed due Tuesday Dec. 10:

Malibu High School

Malibu Middle School

Malibu Elementary School

John L. Webster Elementary School

Pepperdine University

Parents are encouraged to check their emails for updates.

The City of Malibu has actived their Disaster Information Center on 10:54 a.m. at Zuma Beach. Crew have also asked neighbors to turn off sprinklers. Large animal evacuation site at Palisades Recreation Center at 851 Alma Real Dr. Large animal shelter available at Pierce College in Woodland Hills (6201 Winnetka Ave at Victory Blvd). Brush fire in Malibu Cyn, 3 miles N of PCH.

UPDATE: 12/10, 1:20 AM – Large animal evacuation site at Palisades Recreation Center at 851 Alma Real Dr. Large animal shelter available at Pierce College in Woodland Hills (6201 Winnetka Ave at Victory Blvd). Brush fire in Malibu Cyn, 3 miles N of PCH. https://t.co/Ured8VxKpX. pic.twitter.com/JbWKPQ7q6c — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) December 10, 2024

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...