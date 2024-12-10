UPDATE ON FRANKLIN FIRE: Fire spread to Malibu Road; Mandatory evacuations for Serra Retreat, Tuna Canyon, Puerco Canyon to Trancas Canyon 

LA County Fire Dept is on scene monitoring the dubbed Franklin Fire that broke out Monday night amid the Red Flag Warning.

The blaze, dubbed the Franklin Fire, was first reported a little after 10:45 p.m. near S. Malibu Canyon Road and Station Boundary just south of the Piuma area, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Franklin Fire Prompts Mandatory Evacuations in Malibu

Updated: December 10, 2024, 7:41am

A fast-moving brush fire, dubbed the Franklin Fire, is burning in Malibu Canyon, three miles north of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). The Los Angeles County Fire Department is on the scene, but the fire is spreading rapidly. The City of Malibu has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and mandatory evacuations are in effect for Genasys Zones MAL-C112 and MAL-C111. An evacuation warning is in place for MAL-C113.

Current Impact:

Fire Spread: The fire has crossed PCH, affecting Malibu Road near Webb Way and the Malibu Pier area, with structures impacted on Malibu Knolls Road and Sweetwater Canyon.

Road Closures: PCH is closed between Carbon Canyon and Corral Canyon.

Power Outages: Southern California Edison (SCE) has implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs in large areas of Malibu. Residents can view the outage map at sce.com/psps.

Evacuation & Shelter Info:

Evacuation Centers: Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Dr.) is open and accepting pets in carriers.

Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Dr.) is open and accepting pets in carriers. Large Animal Shelters: Available at Pierce College (6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills).

Available at Pierce College (6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills). SCE Assistance: Evacuees may access discounted hotel rates via sce.com.

Malibu Schools:

All Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) schools in Malibu are closed today, December 10, until further notice due to safety concerns.

For updates, visit Malibu City Emergency Info. Authorities urge residents and visitors to avoid the area. Stay safe and prepared.

Franklin Fire Updates

Updated: December 10, 2024, 6 a.m.

LA County Sheriffs are conducting evacuations door-to-door.



Follow evacuation directions from police and fire officials.



The City has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).



SCE PSPS power shutoff in effect in much of Malibu. Come to a complete stop at traffic signals.

#FranklinFire update 2:45 AM: Mandatory evacuations Tuna Cyn to Puerco Cyn, evacuation warning Puerco Cyn to Trancas Cyn. Fire spread to Malibu Road area. pic.twitter.com/TOYSHPpHzd — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) December 10, 2024

The fire has already engulfed 1,674 acres, according to CAL Fire. The fire reached behind Malibu City Hall. Fire Departments from areas such as San Gabriel and Manhatten Beach are also on scene.

Red Flag Warning, extremely dangerous fire conditions in Malibu 12/9 – 12/11 due to strong Santa Ana winds w/gusts up to 45 – 65 MPH at coasts/valleys & 60 – 80 MPH at mountains/foothills & very low humidity. Potential SCE PSPS power shutoffs. Be prepared for fires & evacuations. pic.twitter.com/M0FE7M6AUY — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) December 9, 2024

The #FranklinFire has now spread to Malibu Road. Mandatory evacuations for Serra Retreat, Tuna Canyon, and Puerco Canyon to Trancas Canyon. Follow @CityMalibu @LACoFDPIO for updates. pic.twitter.com/tGzeN2ykZU — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) December 10, 2024

The Pepperdine community has sheltered in place in the Tyler Campus Center and Payson Library. Power remains out across much of campus and Malibu, and is expected to remain out for the foreseeable future. Tuesday’s final exams have been postponed. An updated final exam schedule will be released later today by the Dean’s office of each school.

Residents were encouraged to evacuate big and small pets.

EVACUATION/SHELTER INFO: Palisades Recreation Center at 851 Alma Real Dr. has been upgraded to an evacuation center, accepting pets in carriers or crates. Large animal shelter available at Pierce College in Woodland Hills

