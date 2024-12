Malibu Canyon Rd & Station Boundary #Malibu | #LACoFD units are on-scene of a 100 acre fire. There is a mandatory evacuation order east of Malibu Canyon Rd and South of Piuma Rd as well as the Serra Retreat. Mandatory evacuations for Serra Retreat, Zone MAL-C112. LA County Fire Dept is on scene. Rapid rate of spread. http://dlvr.it/TGhk6l Info:MalibuCity.org

Currently monitoring the fire on Malibu Canyon and Malibu Crest Road. #franklinfire #malibu pic.twitter.com/TBpy9zUhXf — Samantha Bravo (@samanthavbravo) December 10, 2024

3RD ALARM BRUSH FIRE | FS88 | Malibu Canyon Rd & Station Boundary #Malibu | #LACoFD units are on-scene of a 100 acre fire. There is a mandatory evacuation order east of Malibu Canyon Rd and South of Piuma Rd as well as the Serra Retreat area. #FranklinFire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) December 10, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...