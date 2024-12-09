FROM THE RIGHT: Trump Cabinet taking shape — for better or for worse?

By Don Schmitz

President-Elect Donald Trump rapidly picked his 15 top cabinet positions within three weeks, and just as rapidly many Democrats and the ever-shrinking media began to lament them. Joe Biden didn’t fill his cabinet until April, six months after the election and four months after taking the oath of office. Evident to everyone is that the Trump team is well-organized for appointments, executive orders, and policies. They will hit the ground running and are in fact already effectuating enormous changes globally.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to meet with Trump at Mar a Lago to discuss tariffs and immigration, Mexico is suddenly dispersing up and sending home caravans of illegal migrants, both Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelinsky and Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly expressed openness to a Trump-brokered peace deal, Hezbollah has agreed to a peace deal with Israel, and Hamas suddenly seems open to a peace deal centered around releasing the hostages, seven of which are Americans. At the GOP Convention Trump warned: “To the entire world, I tell you this: We want our hostages back, and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price.” There is a new sheriff in town.

Domestically this is also true. Trump is utterly transparent on his agenda, videotaping before the election his policies on ensuring free speech, protecting and enhancing our 2nd Amendment rights, unleashing our energy potential, moving manufacturing back onshore, building the border wall while deporting the millions of illegal aliens that are here, and, importantly, cleaning out the waste and corruption in Washington, D.C., agencies. Americans knew exactly what they were voting for, and he intends to deliver, but don’t expect the loyal opposition (Republicans and Democrats) to go quietly into the night.

The Senate confirmation process of cabinet choices is the first opening round of “the resistance.” Trump, the ultimate outsider in D.C. politics and the oldest person to assume the presidency, is tapping into a younger generation of millennials for his cabinet, most in their 40s, whereas Biden only had one. They are long-term allies deeply committed to changing the status quo, which is terrifying to the statists. Watch as the establishment trots out every innuendo and smear campaign they can muster to derail where they can.

Linda McMahon will chair the Department of Education, a fierce advocate of parents’ rights and school choice. She will reverse Title IX changes allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports, squelch DEI, and use federal funding to pressure schools to teach civics and provide a more patriotic curriculum, which up to 70 percent of Americans support. Trump intends to dismantle this department formed in 1979 and return authority and funding to the states. A Hoover institute study found “In the United States, stagnation if not decline has been apparent at least since the 1970s. Even our high school graduation rates are lower today than they were a decade ago.” They squandered trillions and failed.

Doug Burgum will be Secretary of the Interior, who along with Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy, will roll back the Biden policies squelching production of American oil and gas, heading a National Energy Council. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will lead Homeland Security, working with firebrand Tom Homan, who used to lead ICE. They will build the border wall, deport millions of illegal aliens, and will hold legally accountable sanctuary states, and cities that defy federal law. Ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabard will be director of National Intelligence. In 2016, she ran for president against Hillary Clinton, who accused her of being a Russian asset. Bernie Sanders, who was also running for the Democratic nomination retorted, “Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset.” This type of sleazy slandering is common in Washington, and it is already being leveled against Gabbard and other appointments.

Feeding the narrative is that to date, Trump is not allowing the FBI to vet some of the nominations, using private firms instead. FBI distrust runs deep with Trump and his allies, after disgraced FBI Director James Comey and fired Deputy Director Andrew McCabe spied on the 2016 Trump campaign, leaked classified documents, submitted false FISA warrants, and lied to federal investigators under oath in a political vendetta against Trump in the Russian collusion hoax, all of which was documented in Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report to Congress. Trump chose federal prosecutor Kash Patel, who exposed the Russian collusion hoax as director of the FBI, to root out abuses like spying on Catholics at church, parents speaking out at school board meetings, and politicians they oppose. The federal agencies are being brought to heel; expect them and the politicians who empowered them to resist with everything they can muster. Don’t be deceived.

