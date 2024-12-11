Catching Up with Authorities on the Franklin Fire

Local leaders, including Mayor Doug Stewart and Sheriff Captain Jenn Seetoo, update the ongoing Franklin Fire response and community efforts

At a press conference this morning, local authorities which included Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart, provided updates on the Franklin Fire, which has burned 4,000 acres and is only 7% contained as of 9:05 a.m.. In an interview with The Malibu Times following the press event, Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Captain Jenn Seetoo expressed optimism, stating, “The magic happens in terms of responding to the fire when we all work together, and I am hopeful we can get a handle on the fire today if the winds remain down.” She also clarified that, to her knowledge, flights at LAX have not been redirected despite earlier warnings of high winds.

Captain Seetoo praised the collaborative efforts of multiple agencies and extended thanks to Keegan Gibbs, who is spearheading the Malibu Community Fire Brigade.

“The teamwork has been amazing, and the resilience of this community continues to shine. The patience and assistance of residents have been incredible,” she said.

The Malibu Community Fire Brigade, led by Gibbs and supported by Chair of the Public Safety Commission Chris Frost, has played a vital role in firefighting efforts.

Frost noted, “We have six trucks and 25 brigade members actively assisting. Various responding entities have acknowledged the significant help we’ve provided.”

Among the brigade members are former Malibu mayor Mikke Pierson, Ryland Lancaster, and Jake Burghart, whose efforts were captured in a photo while taking a quick break to refuel.

Mark Russo, who leads the Volunteers on Patrol, emphasized the importance of community involvement in the response effort, calling the collaboration “another demonstration of Malibu’s spirit and resilience.”

Taylor Rose, a Cal Fire captain with the Community Response Team, shared insights about the role of nonviolent inmate firefighters who are part of Ventura County’s rehabilitation program. “We have 32 inmates working 12-hour shifts, from midnight to noon and noon to midnight. They’re assisting in food preparation, maintenance, and sanitation at the command center. This program benefits everyone involved—it provides them with fresh air, meaningful work, and potential recommendations for employment in related fields post-incarceration,” Rose said.

As the fire continues to rage, community leaders and first responders remain committed to protecting Malibu. Efforts are ongoing, with hopes to gain significant containment overnight.

Mayor Doug Stewart shares a quick update after press conference. Video by Barbara Burke/TMT

The Malibu Times will continue to provide the community with updates as they come in. Our reporters are live in Malibu as the fight to put out the fire continues.

