California Conservation Corps Assists in Franklin Fire Efforts

If you’ve noticed tents popping up in the Zuma Beach, they are part of the California Conservation Corps (CCC) operation. The CCC is currently providing essential support to firefighters battling the Franklin Fire.

A crew led by Angel Rodarte Jr. has been deployed to establish and maintain a base camp facility, ensuring that firefighters have the necessary resources to combat the blaze. The CCC crew will remain at the site for the duration of the fire, typically 14-21 days.

The CCC, a non-profit organization dedicated to youth development, offers young Californians valuable opportunities for education, training, and career development. By partnering with the CCCF, communities can benefit from a well-trained workforce and contribute to vital environmental projects.

The CCC’s work crews are trained to respond to various emergency situations, including wildfires, floods, and earthquakes. Their contributions to firefighting efforts are invaluable, as they help to protect communities and preserve natural resources.

Emily Scher with The Malibu Times met up with the California Conservation Corps Crew Leader Angel Rodarte Jr. to discuss the tents and their organization efforts to assist the firefighters.

