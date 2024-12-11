Franklin Fire Update: Press Conference Scheduled for 6 p.m.

Firefighters continue their battle against the destructive Franklin Fire, which has burned approximately 4,035 acres and is currently 7% contained. Yesterday, crews focused on air and ground operations to combat the blaze.

As of today, the fire has intensified on the west side, crossing Puerco Canyon Ridge and moving down into Corral Canyon due to strong winds and challenging terrain. On the south side, the fire has spread across Pacific Coast Highway toward Malibu Road. Firefighters are prioritizing structure protection and mitigation efforts in these areas.

While the Red Flag Warning has expired, an Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 7 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Press Conference Scheduled for 6 PM

A press conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at the Zuma Beach lifeguard headquarters. Attendees include Senator Ben Allen, Supervisor Lindsay Horvath, Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart, Deputy Fire Chief Albert Yanagisawa, and other local officials. The event will provide the latest updates on the fire’s progression and containment efforts.

The latest from CAL FIRE Incident Management Team Four

This morning, CAL FIRE Incident Management Team Four will assume command of the #FranklinFire and continue to build on the great work of our partners at @LACOFD. Firefighters have been protecting homes and evacuating residents in the community of Malibu since late Sunday night;… pic.twitter.com/p3ViEF4s6O — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) December 11, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...