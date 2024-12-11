Franklin Fire Update: Road Closures updates, power restored in certain areas, Red Flag Warning lifted 

As of Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m., the Franklin Fire has burned around 4,037 acres and is 7 percent contained. The Red Flag Warning has expired; and an Air Quality Alert has been issued until 7 p.m. today.

12/11/24 3:30 PM UPDATE: Red flag warning, air quality alert, evacuation shelters, road closures, power restored to W Malibu, schools closed https://t.co/422vSWogSN — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) December 12, 2024

View wildfire and smoke tips aqmd.gov/home/air-quality/wildfire-health-info-smoke-tips

Over 1,500 firefighters and 13 federal, state, and local agencies are actively responding to this incident.

The LA County Public Health issues a Clean Water Use Warning for beaches including Topanga Canyon Beach, Malibu Lagoon, and Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY OCEAN WATER UPDATES.



For more info, visit: https://t.co/AkTzBc4MGH pic.twitter.com/bMcUSwLLv0 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 11, 2024

Evacuation Orders have been issued for the following areas:

– South of Piuma Road, north of the Pacific Ocean coastline, east of Puerco Canyon Road/Corral Canyon Park, west of Las Flores Canyon Road.

– Between the Pacific Ocean coastline and Tuna Canyon Park to the west of Tuna Canyon Road.

– View Franklin map alertlacounty.genasys.com

Road closures

– Malibu Canyon Road remains closed from Mulholland Hwy to PCH;

– Civic Center Way northbound to Malibu Canyon Road;

– PCH is closed from Topanga Canyon Boulevard to Kanan Dume Road;

– PCH westbound from John Tyler is open, but any vehicle that leaves campus in that direction will not be able to return as PCH is closed eastbound; and

– Topanga Canyon Boulevard, is closed to all but local traffic.

– Las Virgenes to Mulholland southbound

– Las Virgenes to Lost Hills southbound

– Las Virgenes Road closed from Mulholland Hwy to PCH

– Mulholland closed to Cold Canyon Road to Stunt Road

– Saddle Peak Road to Tuna Canyon Road

Evacuation Shelters are located at the Calabasas Community Center (27040 Malibu Hills Rd., Calabasas) and Santa Monica Unified School District Facility (2802 4th Street, Santa Monica). Pets in small crates are welcomed at the Santa Monica location. Large animals are welcome at Pierce College (6201 Winnetka Ave.).

Pepperdine EOC lifted their shelter-in-place order. Power is on and campus conditions are safe for members of the community.

Traffic lights from Topanga Canyon to Heathercliff have power in addition to John Tyler. Busch is still reported to be out; CalTrans is onsite working on restoring power.

SoCal Edison crews have restored power to most of western Malibu (Merlin, Cuthbert, and Maguire circuits). Check outage status sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status

LA County Waterworks District is checking that all pump stations and generators are operational.

EOC operations reported that AT&T is delivering a Cellular On Wheels (COW) to Pavilions and Heathercliff to provide service. AT&T will also provide cellphone chargers to residents at the evacuation shelters in Calabasas and Santa Monica.

All Malibu public schools will remain closed through Thursday 12/12 at this time.

