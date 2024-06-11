Next community meeting on vacant lands June 13

The city is conducting a robust outreach and engagement program to collect feedback from every part of the community, representing as many people and views as possible. Nearly 100 community-shared ideas and discussed the future of Malibu’s five vacant properties (totaling more than 61 acres) at the first meeting for the Malibu Community Lands Project on May 21.

Save the date for the upcoming community lands meetings

For more information, including the dates for future meetings, the link to the survey, and background information, visit the project website at malibucommunitylands.org.

