Letter to The Editor: Local Upcoming Elections 

Dear Editor,

As residents of Malibu, we are facing a critical time in our community’s future: the upcoming election cycle. With each passing year, the allure of Malibu grows, attracting attention from developers and interests seeking to capitalize on our pristine landscapes and tight-knit community. However, it is imperative that we remain vigilant in our efforts to preserve what makes Malibu special—its small-town charm and unique character.

It is paramount that we carefully consider the candidates vying for roles within our community. We must elect individuals who are committed to upholding the values that have defined Malibu for generations. These values include environmental stewardship, sustainable growth, and the preservation of our coastal heritage.

As we navigate through the election process, it is essential that we keep our eyes peeled for candidates who demonstrate a genuine understanding of the issues facing Malibu and possess the vision and determination to address them effectively. We need leaders who are not swayed by special interests or beholden to outside influences but are dedicated solely to the well-being of our community.

In addition, we must prioritize candidates committed to maintaining Malibu’s small-town atmosphere amidst the pressures of development and expansion. We cannot afford to sacrifice the quaint charm and tight-knit community that make Malibu so special in the pursuit of unchecked growth and commercialization.

In the coming weeks and months, I urge my fellow residents to engage actively in the electoral process, scrutinize the platforms and, track the candidates’ records, and cast their votes thoughtfully. Together, we have the power to shape the future of Malibu and ensure that it remains a place we are proud to call home.

Donna Weiss, Malibu

