The following incidents were reported between May 2 to May 4

5/2

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near Morning View Drive was broken into and ransacked. The victim said nothing appeared to have been missing. The window was estimated to cost $500 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/3

A vehicle parked near Westward Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim received a notification from her bank of an attempt charge of $1,000 at a Target in Westlake Village. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/3

Burglary

A property on Morning View Drive was ransacked and a glass door was shattered. The victim was on vacation during the time of the incident. The door was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.

5/4

Burglary

A lifeguard tower at Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The lifeguard on duty noticed the front door was ajar and lockbox was vandalized. The inside of the lifeguard tower was not vandalized. The damage to the lockbox was estimated to cost $40 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

