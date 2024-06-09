The following incidents were reported between April 25 to May 4

4/25

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and an iPhone and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim recived a notification on an estimated $4,000 worth of transactions were made to their credit cards in Century City. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/25

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and an iPhone and multiple credit cards were stolen. A gold necklace worth $300 was also stolen. The victim recived a notification on an estimated $7,140 worth of transactions were made to their credit cards in Santa Monica. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/29

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key inside a “Hide-away” lockbox, but upon return, the lockbox was broken into and his vehicle was left open. The victim’s iPhone, worth $250, was stolen. The lockbox was worth $20. The keyfob was worth $250. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/30

Grand Theft

A painting worth $10,000 was stolen from a property on Saddlepeak Road. The victim said a spokesperson from FedEx said the package was received and signed off, but the owners did not sign off the package. The victim was told to file a police report and provide information on the painting that was stolen.

