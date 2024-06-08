Malibu’s own Dick Van Dyke Makes History as Oldest Daytime Emmy Winner Ever at 98

Malibu’s Dick Van Dyke has made history. The 98-year-old legendary entertainer is now the oldest actor to win a Daytime Emmy award. This marks the second Daytime Emmy win for the beloved actor who has won five Primetime Emmys previously, three for his comedic performances in his eponymous TV classic “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Of course the beloved actor, comedian, singer, and dancer is known for starring in the movies “Mary Poppins” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” among others. The longtime Malibu resident won a Tony Award for “Bye Bye Birdie” and in 2021 was the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.



At his June 7 acceptance speech for his latest award recognizing his four part arc on “Days of Our Lives” the remarkable Van Dyke quipped, “ If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself.”

