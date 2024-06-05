Malibu’s first community lands meeting draws strong showing

Residents share ideas on what to do with open space

It was a strong turnout May 21 at Malibu City Hall for the first of a handful of meetings on types of projects that residents want to see built on vacant city-owned land. More than 80 people showed up in person and more than 30 on Zoom for the hybrid discussion where community members were able to voice their opinions on what and where they’d like to see new city amenities.

Many families showed up with children in tow, suggesting they’d advocate for multi-use soccer fields, but some Malibu parent attendees said they’d keep open minds about what usage they’d like to see for their children until after they heard suggestions and possibilities of land use from other neighbors.

The Tuesday night meeting was the first in a series of Malibu Community Lands meetings. Consultants at Tripepi Smith & Associates are helping the city get feedback from the community on what types of uses they want to see on the vacant land.

There are five property sites acquired by the city that are available for community development. These sites include what’s known as the Chili Cook-Off Lot, the Triangle Lot, and the La Paz Lot, all located in the Civic Center. There is also a vacant property at Heathercliff at Pacific Coast Highway and another called the Trancas Lot in west Malibu.

Suggested ideas brought up at the meeting’s breakout groups included building tennis courts, a pool, a library extension, arts center, senior center, multi-use spaces, a theater, and even a hospital or care center open after 10 p.m. because “accidents happen late too.”

Consultant Ryder Todd Smith told attendees this project is in the planning phase so bring “big visions.” While Phase 1 is collecting feedback, Phase 2 will be more specific as to what the community wants to see for each property.

“I want a community center for go-carting and fun stuff to do during the week,” Malibu Middle School sixth-grader Atticus Moffat ,12, said. “Maybe indoor tennis courts, pickle ball courts, for kids to hang out.”

His mom, Amanda Blakley, added, “I think it would be really wonderful to have a community sports center with facilities that everyone had access to, but also an arts and cultural center.”

Blakley said she envisions a space for film screenings, art exhibits, and visiting orchestras where architects and developers can help decide which parcel is suited to have the “lowest footprint on the environment however that makes the most sense.”

One father addressed the meeting with ideas catering to families such as multiple-use sites including a possible splash pad and archery range. “A spot for everyone in the community to go, bring their kids, and gather,” he said.

An entirely different possibility was suggested by another father who mentioned using the land for affordable housing for “teachers, first responders, and people with essential roles in making the community work.” And another speaker said, “We want it the way it should be in Malibu, not the way it should be anywhere else. We want open space. We want it natural. We want it for the community. We want it built thoughtfully so it fits in with the neighborhood … bring our town together.”

Tripepi Smith is hosting more meetings and pop-up events in existing spaces “where the community is already out and about. We’ll provide information and encourage people to fill out the online web form or emails with their ideas for what they want to see done with the Malibu lands,” Smith said.

Meetings are scheduled May 29 at Duke’s Restaurant at 6 p.m. and June 13 at 6 p.m at a location yet to be determined. Pop-up events are scheduled May 23 at noon at the Senior Center and May 26 from 9 to noon at the Farmers Market.

Smith concluded, “Tripepi Smith would not be out here doing this work without full support of the city to make this happen. We really appreciate their dedication and community engagement in this process, wanting to make sure they hear all the voices in the city. It’s a healthy sign of community engagement in this tremendous turnout tonight.”

Still he added, “We need to hear from everybody in the community. Every voice is welcome in Malibu.”

Smith said in the more than 100 California cities he’s worked in, Tuesday night’s turnout was one of the best he’s seen. “It’s a compliment to Malibu,” he said.

Find out more at MalibuCommunityLands.org or email MalibuCommunityLands@MalibuCity.org.

