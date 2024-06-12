Kanan Dume Rd closed due to down power pole, use alternative route

All lanes closed at 5330 Kanan Dume Rd, Malibu, due to vehicle over the side, power pole down. Use alternate route, avoid the area. Unknown eta at this time.

