NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs Kanan Dume Rd closed due to down power pole, use alternative route By Samantha Bravo - June 12, 2024 0 442 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp All lanes closed at 5330 Kanan Dume Rd, Malibu, due to vehicle over the side, power pole down. Use alternate route, avoid the area. Unknown eta at this time. All lanes closed at 5330 Kanan Dume Rd, Malibu, due to vehicle over the side, power pole down. Use alternate route, avoid the area. Unknown eta at this time. @CityMalibu @acornnewspaper @TheMalibuTimes @991KBU @CHPWestValley pic.twitter.com/A0xGqTpVno— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) June 12, 2024 Share this:FacebookXLike this:Like Loading... Related