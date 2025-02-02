Mayor Doug Stewart Criticizes Last-Minute PCH Reopening Confusion

Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) has officially reopened as of 8 a.m. today, Feb. 2, with one lane open in each direction in Malibu and unincorporated areas. However, Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart expressed frustration over last-minute communication from the City of Los Angeles regarding the reopening process.

In a statement, Stewart noted that despite an announcement delaying the reopening, PCH itself remains fully accessible, with only neighborhood turn-offs facing checkpoints. He criticized the late-night decision, questioning its purpose if enforcement was not in place.

“As of 8 a.m. today, Feb. 2, Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu and the unincorporated areas is open to regular traffic, with one lane in each direction. Like Supervisor Horvath, we were surprised by last night’s announcement from the City of Los Angeles delaying the reopening – only to now learn that while neighborhood turn-offs have checkpoints, PCH itself remains fully open.

What was the purpose of this late-night decision if it was not going to be enforced? Our residents are trying to reclaim some sense of normalcy, and our businesses are trying to bring back employees who need to get to work. These last-minute, uncoordinated decisions create unnecessary confusion and disruption.

We urge the City of Los Angeles to work collaboratively with all affected jurisdictions in the future to ensure clarity, consistency, and thoughtful communication. Our communities have a hard enough road ahead – these moments require coordination and leadership, not confusion. Malibu remains focused on recovery and ensuring our residents and businesses have the stability they need.”

Malibu continues to focus on recovery efforts, urging clarity and leadership in future decision-making to support residents and local businesses.

