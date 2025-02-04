Lawsuit filed over fatal Malibu short-term rental

A Malibu homeowner has filed a $100 million lawsuit against Tripadvisor, its subsidiaries Flipkey LLC and Holiday Lettings Limited after a fatal short-term rental. Erin Hughes is also seeking a judgement against renter Holly Seeler, alleging breach of contract, negligence, and unfair business practices related to a fatal fire in 2021.

The incident occurred on Jan. 17, 2021, when Seeler rented Hughes’ Rambla Pacifico Street home through Tripadvisor’s platforms. The rental agreement permitted only two occupants, with a $100 charge for each additional guest. However, Seeler hosted a “Celebration of Life” event for her late son, Jack Fisher, which was attended by over 25 people, with 20 guests staying overnight, violating the agreement. The gathering allegedly involved loud noises, indoor smoking, and the use of flammable devices, including fireworks and sky lanterns. A sky lantern allegedly ignited the fire around 3:30 a.m., destroying the property and resulting in the death of 22-year-old San Diego Mesa College student Grant Schneider. Hughes contends that Tripadvisor and its affiliates were aware of the extra guests and refused to cancel the booking. In a related case, Brad Schneider,

Grant’s father, filed a lawsuit against Hughes and Tripadvisor, alleging negligence due to inadequate safety equipment, such as fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, at the property.

