Caltrans closed PCH ahead of incoming storms, citing mudslide risks

Caltrans closed PCH today, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. as a precaution ahead of incoming storms expected to begin around 10 p.m. The closure, spanning 8.5 miles from Chautauqua Boulevard in Los Angeles to Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu, aims to mitigate risks of mud and debris flows in fire-scorched hillside areas.

Law enforcement will be manning the closure points and will not allow access to the public, only to essential workers who have work along PCH related to recovery. Caltrans geotechnical engineers will assess the slopes and canyons on Friday to determine if the highway can be safely reopened to all motorists.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...