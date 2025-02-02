County and City of L.A. at odds over PCH reopening

Conflicting Saturday night announcements spark confusion for drivers

The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) following the devastating Palisades Fire has faced another setback, with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announcing late Saturday that checkpoints for access to the Palisades community will remain in place until Monday, Feb. 3. This delay allows for the transfer of security responsibilities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the National Guard.

“I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his continued partnership as we respond to this unprecedented disaster,” said Bass. “We continue to adapt in real-time to this dynamic situation. This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across L.A. has been impacted for nearly one month. My priority continues to be rebuilding the Palisades as rapidly and safely as possible.”

Despite initial announcements that PCH would reopen today, Bass confirmed that the road would remain closed until Monday within the city’s jurisdiction, with checkpoints still required for access to Pacific Palisades.

County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, in a press release, stated that Saturday night’s announcement from the City of Los Angeles “comes as a surprise.” She went on to clarify that portions of Pacific Coast Highway under Los Angeles County’s jurisdiction would reopen as planned on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 8 a.m.

Horvath confirmed that the Carbon Beach checkpoint would no longer be active and that PCH would be open with one lane in each direction from the Ventura County line through a checkpoint still to be determined within the City of Los Angeles.

Residents and contractors needing access to the Palisades must obtain passes on Sunday at 1150 Pacific Coast Highway (Lot 3) in Santa Monica between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contractors will also be required to check in at Lot 3 daily for entry authorization.

Traffic and Safety Measures

When PCH reopens Monday, travel will be limited to one lane in each direction between McClure Tunnel and Carbon Beach Terrace at reduced speeds, with local-only traffic encouraged. The speed limit along the reopened stretch will be 25 mph, and all traffic signals will flash red. Officials warn of extreme congestion and advise drivers to avoid the area if possible. Cleanup and utility repairs will continue in the affected zone, with trucks actively working on site.

“Los Angeles County has worked diligently and with all deliberate speed to reopen PCH in a way that is safe and allows our residents, businesses, workers, and students to more easily navigate our coastal communities,” said Supervisor Horvath. “This reopening is a step forward in our recovery for communities that endured both the Palisades and Franklin Fires.”

With rain forecasted next week, Los Angeles County Public Works, the Sheriff’s Department, and Caltrans will monitor the highway for potential hazards, including landslides and debris flow.

For ongoing updates on road conditions and closures, residents can visit pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures or malibucity.org.

