City of Malibu Resumes Regular Business Hours at City Hall

The City of Malibu will resume regular business hours at City Hall on Monday, Feb. 3. While City Hall will be open, counters will remain available by appointment only to ensure personalized service for all visitors. The Development Portal will also reopen and be accessible Monday through Friday. Residents and businesses are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance for in-person assistance. For further information and to schedule appointments, please visit the City’s official website or contact City Hall directly.

