Malibu Strong: A message to visitors after the Palisades Fire

Dear Visitors,

As you drive through our community on PCH, please remember that the devastation you see is not just scenery—it is our reality. We are real people, and some of us have lost everything. What may appear as debris and ashes were once our homes, our friends’ homes, and the places where our children grew up.

We know that Malibu is an iconic destination, but it is also our home. Right now, our community is hurting. As we work to clean up the aftermath of the Palisades Fire and rebuild, we ask for your respect and understanding. While you’re here, please support our local businesses and restaurants—they are the heart of our community and vital to our recovery. Your kindness and patronage will help us rebuild and preserve the spirit of this place we call home.

Thank you for your compassion and support.

