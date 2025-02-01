PCH Reopens to Essential Traffic After Three-Week Closure Due to Palisades Fire

After being closed for the past three weeks due to the devastating Palisades Fire, Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is scheduled to reopen to essential traffic beginning Sunday morning, Feb. 2, at 8 a.m. While this marks a significant step forward for Malibu residents and workers, many in the area remain uncertain about the impact of the reopening on the general public, given the extensive damage and loss along the PCH.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath confirmed the reopening of PCH north from Santa Monica, emphasizing that while essential traffic will be allowed, residents and workers are strongly urged to only travel if absolutely necessary. Efforts to clean up and restore utilities along the coastal route continue, and the road will not be the same as it was before the fire.

“It’s important that we set expectations — this will not be the same PCH as before the fires,” Horvath said, noting that PCH will be limited to one lane in each direction with reduced speeds for safety.

The reopening follows months of work by a coalition of agencies, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and Caltrans, all collaborating to ensure a safe reopening for the community.

“Los Angeles County has worked diligently and with all deliberate speed to reopen PCH in a way that is safe and allows our residents, businesses, workers, and students to more easily navigate our coastal communities,” Horvath explained.

However, while the county has made its announcement, the City of Malibu has yet to update its website with this information, suggesting that Malibu City Hall may remain partially closed. As a result, residents are urged to stay informed through other official channels.

In light of expected rain next week, LA County Public Works, alongside the Sheriff’s Department and Caltrans, will continue monitoring the road for hazards and adjusting safety measures as needed.

For real-time updates on road closures, residents can visit pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.

