Palisades Fire 100% Contained: Community faces long road to recovery

After nearly a month of devastation, the historic wildfire leaves over 6,800 structures destroyed, sparking debates on land management and fueling calls for change as residents begin the rebuilding process

In a remarkable effort by firefighters and first responders, the Palisades Fire—California’s most destructive wildfire in history—has been officially declared 100% contained. Igniting on Jan. 7, the blaze tore through 23,448 acres, leaving a path of devastation. With the fire finally under control, Southern California residents can now begin the long road to recovery as this wind-driven catastrophe comes to an end.

The Palisades and Eaton fires, both driven by fierce Santa Ana winds, blazed through Southern California for nearly a month, marking one of the most challenging fire seasons the state has ever faced. As of today, Feb. 1, the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) from Malibu to Santa Monica remains closed to the general public. However, starting Sunday morning, PCH will reopen to essential traffic—a crucial step in reconnecting coastal communities still reeling from the disaster.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath announced that although the main access road from Santa Monica will reopen at 8 a.m., it will be limited to one lane in each direction with reduced speeds. “It’s important that we setexpectations—this will not be the same PCH as before the fires,” Horvath said, acknowledging the long road to recovery ahead.

The scale of devastation caused by the Palisades Fire is staggering. The blaze destroyed 6,837 structures, including 5,419 homes, 135 multi-family residences, and 158 commercial buildings. In addition, 1,017 structures were damaged, displacing thousands of residents and leaving entire neighborhoods in ruins. The firefighting effort involved more than 5,000 personnel from across the nation, as well as international support from Mexico and Israel. The resources mobilized included 476 engines, 58 water tenders, 44 helicopters, 48 bulldozers, and 113 hand crews, all working tirelessly to contain the relentless flames.

Despite the heroic efforts of first responders, the fire’s cause remains under investigation. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 2 has transitioned command back to the Los Angeles City Fire Department, while Cal OES will oversee recovery efforts and the restoration of services to affected communities.

Preliminary data from CAL FIRE indicates that the Palisades Fire ranks among the most destructive wildfires in California history. With over 6,800 structures destroyed, it surpasses the Tubbs Fire of 2017 and falls just behind the Eaton Fire of 2025, which obliterated over 9,400 structures. In comparison, the devastating Camp Fire of November 2018 remains the most destructive, with nearly 19,000 structures lost.

Amidst the collective grief, frustration continues to mount over the perceived mismanagement of parklands by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA). Many residents attribute the rapid spread of the fire to the MRCA’s failure to properly maintain its land and prepare for the predicted high winds.

At the Palisades Fire Town Hall meeting on Jan. 27, Malibu resident Wade Major voiced his outrage:

“Living next to MRCA-administered land is like living next to a hoarder who stacks yellowing newspapers in the house and stores rusting canisters of gasoline in the backyard for decades. We’ve repeatedly warned that we need controlled burns, fire maintenance, and responsible resource management. In return, we get nothing but condescension and neglect from the slumlord of the Santa Monica Mountains. Joe Edmonton’s unchecked appetite for land acquisition—without accountability—has done unspeakable harm to these fragile hills. They will take years to recover.”

Major continued, “The MRCA has had its day. It’s time to turn these lands over to state parks and their experienced, professional leaders. We welcome their leadership and look forward to working with them. Not just Malibu strong—Malibu stronger.”

The community’s call for accountability is growing louder, with many advocating for MRCA lands to be transferred to California State Parks for better oversight. Jo Drummond, who lost her home in the Big Rock area, urged state officials to reallocate resources, stating, “Senator Allen, you said that California Parks don’t have any money. They don’t have any money because the governor isn’t giving them any. MRCA has plenty—disband them and give the funds to state parks.”

The devastation has sparked a fierce debate over land management practices. Residents argue that the MRCA’s alleged negligence—failing to close park gates and clear brush despite forecasts of hurricane-level winds—contributed significantly to the rapid spread of the fire. Wade Major’s impassioned plea at the town hall resonated with many: “We’ve warned that we needed controlled burns, fire maintenance, and robust resource management. In return, we get nothing butcondescension and vitriol from the MRCA.”

In response, the MRCA has defended its efforts, stating that it maintains its own fire division and collaborates with local fire departments and state agencies to prevent and manage wildfires. Despite this, the damage is done, and the community’s trust in MRCA’s stewardship is deeply shaken.

The reopening of PCH marks a significant milestone in recovery efforts, achieved through coordinated efforts by the LA County Sheriff’s Department, LAPD, California Highway Patrol, and Caltrans. Supervisor Horvath acknowledged the teamwork, saying, “Los Angeles County has worked diligently to reopen PCH in a way that is safe and allows our residents, businesses, workers, and students to more easily navigate our coastal communities.”

As rain is forecasted for next week, LA County Public Works, alongside other agencies, will continue to monitor road conditions closely. Sandbags are now available for residents, and right-of-entry forms for debris removal must be submitted by March 31. For ongoing road closure updates, residents are urged to visit pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.

As Malibu residents begin the arduous process of rebuilding, they face a landscape forever altered by the flames. From La Costa Beach to Pacific Palisades, the 14-mile stretch of burn zone is a stark reminder of nature’s fury. But amidst the charred remains, a spirit of resilience endures. “Malibu is strong, and we will come back stronger,” declared one resident, echoing a sentiment felt across the community.

Looking ahead, Malibu City Hall remains open by appointment only to address minor exterior damages from the recent fires. Residents are encouraged to schedule appointments by calling (310) 456-2489 ext. 390 or emailing MalibuRecovers@malibucity.org.

As the community moves forward, questions remain unanswered. Who will be held accountable for the catastrophic loss? How will the region prepare for future wildfire threats? One thing is certain—Southern California will never forget the lessons learned from the Palisades Fire. In the face of unimaginable loss, the community is determined to rebuild, recover, and prepare for a safer future.

