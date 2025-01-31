Protest over EPA Hazardous Waste Site at Topanga Beach

Residents raise environmental concerns over temporary staging area for fire debris

A group of Malibu residents are organizing a protest against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) plan to use the former Malibu Ranch Motel site as a temporary hazardous waste collection site. The site, located at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, is set to facilitate the removal of hazardousmaterials from the Palisades Fire disaster zone. Protesters argue that the EPA failed to provide advance notice and express concerns about potential environmental and health risks associated with the site’s operations.

The EPA’s initiative aims to safely collect and transport hazardous debris—such as propane tanks, paints, batteries, and other household chemicals—from the fire zone to designated hazardous waste disposal facilities in the desert. A similar protest is occurring in the San Gabriel Valley, where residents of nearby cities are opposing a separate hazardous waste transfer station near the Eaton Fire zone in Azusa.

EPA’s Plan and Community Concerns

Rusty Harris-Bishop, a site cleanup section manager for the EPA, explained in a statment that the Topanga Beach site was selected due to its proximity to the burn area and sufficient space for handling hazardous materials. The cleanup effort, mandated by the White House, is expected to be completed within 30 days—an accelerated timeline compared to the usual six months to a year for similar projects.

Despite reassurances from the EPA, residents remain skeptical. Concerns include potential environmental contamination, increased truck traffic on Pacific Coast Highway, and the impact on the nearby Topanga Lagoon. Critics point out that while the EPA successfully conducted a similar operation in Lahaina, Hawaii, after the devastating wildfires, the unique environmental sensitivities of Malibu warrant greater scrutiny.

California State Parks, which owns the site, has approved its temporary use without prior consultation with Malibu city officials or residents. While the EPA has pledged to take strict safety measures, including plastic linings, air monitoring, and continuous dust suppression, many locals feel blindsided by the decision.

In response to public outcry, the City of Malibu released an official statement today, Friday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. addressing community concerns and outlining safety assurances from the EPA. The statement emphasizes that:

, not a disposal or storage facility, meaning hazardous materials will be promptly removed. The area is secured, fenced, and restricted to EPA personnel only .

. The site is lined with plastic , with additional spill control measures such as berms, booms, and wattles to prevent contamination.

, with additional spill control measures such as berms, booms, and wattles to prevent contamination. Continuous air monitoring is in place, and water trucks will suppress dust to mitigate airborne pollutants.

is in place, and water trucks will suppress dust to mitigate airborne pollutants. Soil testing will be conducted before and after the cleanup to ensure no residual contamination.

Malibu officials also reassured residents that no additional hazardous waste staging sites would be established within city limits. However, they acknowledged frustration over the lack of prior consultation and pledged to advocate for increased transparency in future decisions affecting the community.

Community members have organized a protest today, at 3 p.m. at the Topanga Beach site, demanding that the EPA find an alternative location or provide more robust environmental safeguards. Many argue that the site’s proximity to the ocean and local wildlife habitats makes it an unsuitable choice for even temporary hazardous waste handling.

“I understand that the waste needs to be removed quickly, but this is a hasty decision made without community input,” said one Malibu resident. “We live in an environmentally sensitive area, and the risks are too great.”

Despite assurances from the EPA, opposition to the site remains strong. The protest highlights broader concerns about environmental justice, transparency, and the long-term impact of hazardous waste management on coastal communities.

As the cleanup process unfolds, the City of Malibu continues to monitor operations and engage with residents. Whether protests will impact the EPA’s plans remains uncertain, but the controversy underscores the delicate balance between disaster recovery efforts and community trust in environmental governance.

