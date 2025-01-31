Waves men’s basketball beats Pacific again 

The pair of wins over the Tigers are Pepperdine’s only West Coast Conference victories so far this season

A trio of Pepperdine Waves men’s basketball players scored double-digit points in the squad’s second win over the Pacific Tigers on Jan. 25.

Senior forward Stefan Todorovic led the way with 14 points, and had 10 rebounds, while junior guard Moe Odum scored 11 points with five assists, five rebounds, and a steal. Sophomore forward Dovydas Butka tallied 10 points and snagged eight rebounds in the 60-44 victory on the hardwood inside Pepperdine’s Firestone Fieldhouse.

The Waves’ 18-point victory happened 21 days after they defeated the Tigers by 17 points.

Heading into Thursday’s game against San Diego, Pepperdine’s wins over Pacific are their only two victories in the West Coast Conference. The Tigers’ latest loss to the Waves was their fourth consecutive defeat.

The Waves dominated the Tigers nearly from the opening tip. The squad outscored Pacific by nine points in the game’sopening minutes — spearheaded by Butka and Odum — and that momentum dribbled on as Pepperdine fed the ball into the paint with the 6-foot-9 Butka the beneficiary in free throw attempts. A score by Todorovic, a transfer from SMU, gave his team a 34-20 halftime advantage.

Todorovic scored nine points in the second half’s first six minutes and Odum passed for assists. The Waves — courtesy of shot-making and inside play — built up a 24-point lead. The contest ended in a parade of foul shots.

The Waves had an overall 8-13 record at press time, which included a 2-6 record in the WCC. The team lost three straight games in between their wins over Pacific.

Pepperdine hosts Portland on Saturday at 7 p.m. and plays at Washington State in Pullman, Washington, on Feb. 8. The Waves have seven games left on their regular season slate afterward.

