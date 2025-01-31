Another preliminary hearing scheduled Friday for Fraser Bohm

Today’s hearing in Van Nuys is a continuance of a hearing three weeks ago

A preliminary hearing is scheduled this morning in the case of Fraser Michael Bohm v. the People of the State of California. A Jan. 13 hearing at the LA County Superior Court in Van Nuys was continued to this morning at 8:30 a.m. It’s unclear if the 22-year-old is required to appear in court. Bohm’s last appearance was on Oct. 9, 2024.

The Malibu raised Bohm was arrested in October 2023 for the Oct. 17, 2023 crash on Pacific Coast Highway that killed Pepperdine seniors Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Deslyn Williams and Asha Weir. At an arraignment on Oct. 25, 2023, Bohm pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter. He was released two days later on a $4 million bond.

The defense, led by attorney Michael Kraut, has argued for continuances in the case, claiming his concerns over discriminatory action toward his client and not being notified of news media presence in the courtroom. This will be the eighth preliminary hearing in the case. Family and friends of the victims have appeared each time. Bohm’s defense claims the young man was the victim of road rage on PCH and that he was driving 70 mph and not more than 100 mph, as reported by former LA County District Attorney George Gascon.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...