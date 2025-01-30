Gloria A. Vogel 1939-2024

Gloria Arrasmith Vogel, longtime Point Dume resident, passed away with her family by her side on December 10, 2024. She and her husband, William Arrasmith, purchased their home on Point Dume in 1968 and raised their daughters Jane and Christine there, along with many dogs and cats.

Gloria and Bill were members of the Point Dume Home Owners Association, The Seedling Foundation, Pepperdine University, Malibu Republicans’ Club, the California Yacht Club, and Malibu Riding and Tennis Club during the 1970s and 1980s.

Upon losing her husband, Bill, Gloria moved to Pacific Palisades and Palm Desert. Later in life, she resided in Woodland Hills with her daughter Jane, son-in-law Jim, Granddaughter Grace, and sweetheart Tom.

She will live in our hearts forever.

“This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”. Psalm 118:24

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...