Malibu City Council to hold special meeting on fire debris removal

The Malibu City Council will convene a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 3, at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the ongoing debris removal efforts following the Palisades Fire. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will present an overview of Phase 1 of the hazardous materials removal process. Residents can review the full agenda at MalibuCity.org/AgendaCenter.

The meeting comes amid growing concerns from Malibu residents regarding the EPA’s plan to establish a temporary hazardous waste collection site at the former Malibu Ranch Motel, located at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. A group of residents has organized a protest, citing a lack of advance notice and potential environmental and health risks associated with the site’s operations.

The EPA’s initiative is part of an accelerated federal cleanup effort to remove hazardous household materials—such as propane tanks, paints, and batteries—from the fire zone. The agency has assured the public that the materials will be transported to designated hazardous waste disposal facilities in the desert under strict safety guidelines. Similar protests have also emerged in the San Gabriel Valley, where residents near the Eaton Fire zone in Azusa are opposing a separate hazardous waste transfer station.

In response to community concerns, the City of Malibu is working closely with Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath to advocate for transparency and public engagement throughout the cleanup process. The former Topanga Motel property, identified as a potential staging area, is within the burn zone but falls under LA County’s jurisdiction.

The urgency of the cleanup effort follows a directive from the White House to complete Phase 1 by the end of February, a process that would typically take six months to a year. To meet this deadline, the EPA has deployed over 60 teams and nearly 1,000 personnel to affected areas, working diligently to ensure hazardous materials are handled and removed safely.

“We understand the concerns in our community and want to provide clarity on what is happening,” said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart. “The vast majority of what EPA teams are removing consists of common household hazardous waste items. These materials are being managed under strict safety protocols, including containment measures to prevent contamination. This phase does not involve structural debris removal, which will occur in Phase 2.”

The City of Malibu remains committed to ensuring public safety, environmental protection, and transparency throughout the fire debris cleanup process. Residents are encouraged to attend the Feb. 3 meeting, stay informed, and actively participate in discussions as the efforts progress. To watch the meeting online visit youtube.com/@CityofMalibu.

