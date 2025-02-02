LA County Storm Preparedness Press Conference: Sunday, Feb. 2

With rain in the forecast, Los Angeles County officials have outlined preparedness measures to address potential debris and mudflows in recent burn areas. Authorities emphasize the importance of public readiness, urging residents to take precautionary steps such as securing properties, clearing drains, and having emergency kits on hand.

Residents are encouraged to visit ready.lacounty.gov for essential preparedness tips. For those in flood-prone areas, free sandbags are available—details can be found at dpw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags. Officials stress the need for vigilance and adherence to safety advisories as the storm approaches.

