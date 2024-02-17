Local Malibu Student Designs New Prince Street Pizza ‘Spring Fling’

Twenty percent of the proceeds go towards the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

In celebration of National Pizza Day, the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) and Prince Street Pizza teamed up on a pizza design contest, with one winner claiming an indefinite spot on Prince Street Pizza Malibu’s menu. Eighth-grader Misgana E.’s pizza called “Spring Fling” won with her spicy marinara, smoked mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and olive oil drizzle recipe.

“I’ve always loved meat and spicy, and it reminds me of my home and my friends, and I decided to put it all together,” Misgana said.

Misgana also made an appearance on Fox LA and Good Day LA to share her creation. Misgana said she and her friends decided to participate in the competition and turned in their drawings. She said her other favorite pizza location is Spruzzo.

“A lot of my friends from school love pizza, my family, my brother as well as my neighbors who love pizza,” she said. “I prefer a more thinner dough because I like to have a lot of cheese on there to enjoy the pizza and add a lot of spices and other vegetables.”

Misgana E. stands in front of Prince Street Pizza, which introduced the “Spring Fling” pizza, which she designed as part of a contest with the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Prince Street Pizza is actually new to the Malibu community as a food establishment. Prince Street Pizza and Irv’s Burger opened their doors simultaneously at The Park at Cross Creek and held a well-attended opening night last year in Malibu. Prince Street carries both gluten-free and vegan pizza crusts and pizzas. Prince Street also participated in the annual Chili Cook-Off last year. The food establishments draw all ages, from kids to young adults to grandparents — there’s something for everyone’s taste buds.

Misgana has actively participated in various club programs, showcasing her passion for horses and the cello. Despite hearing loss in her right ear, Misgana stands out as a bright, authentic individual who adds a touch of spunk to everyone she encounters. Misgana’s winning pizza was inspired by her friends and the desire to infuse a spicy element into the pizza.

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Chief Executive Officer Kasey Earnest said the competition provided an opportunity for kids to participate but also for Prince Street to be part of the community.

“A, it’s still just pizza, but B, it’s a testament to Prince Street Pizza and being part of the community and support kids and community here, and we just really appreciate their level of engagement,” Earnest said. “Prince Street’s team said, ‘What can we do’ and ‘How can we be involved with your kids,’ and so when someone gives an invitation to support and participate, all the creativity grows and it’s just been a really nice partnership.”

Misgana shared a few words about being a part of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

“It’s an amazing thing; it’s such a fun thing, with its programs and events— it’s just amazing,” Misgana said.

Misgana’s pizza made its debut on Friday last week at Price Street Pizza’s location in Malibu. Twenty percent of the proceeds will support the BGCM and its mental health services and educational initiatives for youth.

All Boys & Girls Club of Malibu members had the opportunity to design their own pizza and name it and Misgana E.'s "Spring Fling" took the win and was added to the menu in Malibu. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

