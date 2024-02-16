Rain expected for Malibu Saturday night through Wednesday; heaviest on Sunday

Rain expected for Malibu starting tomorrow, Sat night 2/17 through Wednesday morning 2/21. Heaviest is expected Sunday night through Monday.



Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions due to water, mud, rocks and debris in the roadway and low visibility, especially in canyons; possible power and traffic signal outages; downed power lines. Hazardous beach & ocean water conditions. Watch for workers & work vehicles in the road. Under California law, come to a complete stop at any intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal.



LA County Dept Public Health advises against coming contact with ocean water near discharging rivers, creeks and storm drains within 72 hours of significant rainfall due to bacteria.



All emergency information will be posted on the City website at www.MalibuCity.org and on social media. All current City alerts are posted at www.MalibuCity.org/Alerts. To sign up for alerts, visit www.MalibuCity.org/News (scroll to Alert Center, choose category).



Monitor local AM and FM news radio for emergency information using battery powered, solar, hand crank or car radios, which will function during power outages. .



Do not touch or approach downed power lines – stay back, warn others and call 911.



SANDBAG AND SAND LOCATIONS IN MALIBU AREA

Zuma Beach Lifeguard Headquarters does not have sand for sandbags. Please do not remove sand from the beach, it is a violation of LA County Code. Plastic sandbags are banned in the City of Malibu.



LA County Fire Stations have sandbags. Some stations have sand. Call stations to find out if they have sand and sandbags or use the sandbag locator website: https://pw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/



WINTER STORM PREPARATIONS

The City monitoring storm conditions and coordinating with partner agencies. Public Works Dept is patrolling and clearing roads, checking hillsides and clearing storm drains and culverts to prevent flooding and keep the roads safe. Equipment is pre-placed at strategic areas. Sheriffs Volunteers On Patrol (VOP) are patrolling and reporting issues. The City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Staff is on standby and the EOC will be activated if necessary.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...