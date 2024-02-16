The following incidents were reported between Jan. 4 and Jan. 7

1/4

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Solstice Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. Two designer bags worth $240 were stolen from the trunk of the vehicle. The victim received a notification of a purchase made at a Lululemon in Cross Creek for an estimated $2,888. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

1/4

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near The Malibu Pier was broken into and ransacked. The victim placed the key fob inside a lockbox, attached it to the door handle, and upon return, the key was still inside the box. However, he noticed he was missing items from his vehicle. The victim received a notification of an unauthorized charge was made for $6,672 at an Apple Store at the Grove.

1/5

Vehicle burglary

A couch cushion worth $5,733 was vandalized from a property near Point Dume. The security footage recorded a white male, wearing a hooded jacket and shorts with white shoes, walking into the property. The victim said they did not recognize the suspect.

1/6

Petty Theft

$40 worth of food was stolen from the Starbucks on Trancas Country Market. The victim saw the suspect grab the items and run out of the store without paying. The incident was recorded on video, however, the victim would need to contact corporate to obtain the footage.

1/6

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Zuma Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key fob inside with his dog inside and the windows down, went surfing and upon return his keys were stolen and he had been ransacked. His dog was not stolen during the incident. The victim was charged for $6,400 at an Apple Store in Beverly Hills. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...