Russell “Rock” Albrecht 1954-2023

Russell “Rock” Albrecht started his journey on August 26th, 1954. He walked his path until he died on October 16th, 2023.

Russell was born in New Jersey. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 27 years, Cathy “Crystal” Curtiss Albrecht, six Albrecht siblings, Cathy’s two brothers and Mom (Isabelle), and over 60 Nieces, Nephews, and their children.

Russell graduated from Port Hueneme High School Class of 1972. He was a veteran of Bergstom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas, working as a corrosion control specialist. He had an uncanny skill set with math and worked as a bowling statistician as a teenager. His bartending career included Tournament Bowl, Shacks Landing, and Sam’s Saloon in Oxnard, CA. Pierpont Inn in Ventura, CA., Harrah’s Hotel and Casino in Reno, Nevada. Point Dume Room, Beau Rivage, and Spruzzo Bar and Restaurant in Malibu. He always had a prescience of being social.

Rock’s celebration of life happened on December 6th, 2023, at “The Raven Tavern” in Oxnard, CA, surrounded by family and friends reminiscing years of happy living, his big hug poses/smile, his love of life, and all the cool cars, trucks, and rides. Rock was a huge sports fan.

Rock was with his wife Cathy when he took his last breath listening to “Knock, Knock, Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” (Eric Clapton). His last recorded words were said with warrior spirit: “I love you so much” and “I love you a lot.” Russell donated his body to the Omega Society with the Science of Care program. He called it “Rock’s Plan” and wanted everyone to “learn” from what happened to him.

Please share at his dedicated website: https://raa.rocks There are more pictures, videos, and stories. Goodbye to my dearest husband of my life, Happy Valentine’s Day! “The Wife” Cathy Crystal

