Malibu’s newest eateries throw a block party

Irv’s Burgers and Prince Street Pizza open their doors at The Park at Cross Creek

After months of anticipation, a new burger and pizza joint has (finally) opened its doors in Malibu — Irv’s Burgers and Prince Street Pizza.

The eateries held a grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at The Park at Cross Creek, to give the community a taste of what they bring to the table. Everyone enjoyed a complimentary Irv’s Burger, fries and a shake, a slice of Prince Street Pizza, and unlimited refreshments.

Irv’s Burgers General Manager Alison Wright said the opening has been highly anticipated.

“Everyone I run into in Malibu is always just super excited to have us open we’re just super excited to finally be here,” Wright said. “We’re happy to be a part of the community in Malibu.”

Both Irv’s and Prince Street have been giving Malibu a preview of their pizza and fries at a Father’s Day workshop at The Malibu Village and recently participated in the Malibu Chili Cook-Off and won second place for their chili.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon of music, food and beer pong at the grand opening.

Prince Street carries both gluten-free and vegan pizza crust and pizzas. At Irv’s, there is a plant-based burger and a turkey burger.

The food establishments draw all ages, from kids to young adults to grandparents — there’s something for everyone’s taste buds.

“I think diversifying in areas we chose to fit into, it’s sort of a natural fit,” Prince Street Pizza Director of Operations Sid Jones said. “We’re kind of slowly but steadily expanding throughout LA and different counties, it just felt natural to have this opportunity; it’s great.”

Malibu locals Marilyn and Dr. Roger Wolk smile for a photo after receiving their slice of pizza at the Prince Street Pizza restaurant. Pepperdine students smile for a photo at the grand opening on Sept. 13. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Matt Giamela, owner of RC Provisions, makes the pastrami and chili paste for Irv’s Burgers and said it’s a true blessing to see the establishment in Malibu.

“Being a resident of Malibu and Calabasas area, we are very excited to have both Prince Street and Irv’s Burgers here,” Giamela said. “Irv’s Burgers is one of the best burgers in all of Los Angeles.”

Alongside Malibu’s most iconic surf point, Surfrider Beach, The Park at Cross Creek hosts a variety of restaurants, retail, and wellness amenities. Irv’s Burgers and Prince Street Pizza join the other food options at the park, including Howdy’s Cafe, Blue Bottle Cafe, and the Whole Foods Market’s ready-to-eat cuisine.

Irv’s Burgers first opened on Historic Route 66 in West Hollywood in 1946. Prince Street Pizza first opened in 2012 in Manhattan and has since expanded west, with locations in West Hollywood, Downtown LA, West LA, Venice and Studio City.

Irv’s menu also features cookies, floats, milkshakes, and will soon feature a breakfast menu with burritos and sandwiches.

The event also introduced Sparky’s, the smallest sports bar in America. With room for 16 guests and televisions for games, the bar will serve beer, wine, seltzers, and more.

The bar will begin operations on Thursday, Sept. 21.

To receive news and upcoming events, follow Irv’s Burger on Instagram at @irvsburger and Prince Street Pizza at @princestreetpizza and @psp_ca.

Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...