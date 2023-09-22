Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Sept. 25

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Presentation on Fire Responder Readiness for Fire Season
- City Council Reorganization.
- Presentations to Outgoing Mayor.
- Remarks by Outgoing Mayor
- Election of Mayor
- Election of Mayor Pro Tem
- Administration of Oath of Office to Newly Elected Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
- Remarks by Newly Elected Mayor
Previously Discussed:
- Woolsey Fire Fee Waiver Program
New Items:
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with CJ Biomonitoring, LLC for Biological Review Consulting Services
- Professional Services Agreement with Rincon Consultants, Inc.
- Acceptance of Storm Drain Trash Screen Installation Phase II Project
- Professional Services Agreement with Managed Career Solutions
- Investment Report for the Month Ending August 31, 2023
- Approve Amendment to Contract for Special Legal Services with Leech, Tishman, Fuscado & Lampl, Inc. to Provide for the Drafting and Filing of Comments Seeking to Reduce the Impact of Aviation Noise Generated from Changes to Los Angeles International Airport Flight Paths
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Coastal Development Permit No. 20-068, Site Plan Review No. 21-009, and Demolition Permit No. 20-028 – An application to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new single-family residence, second unit and associated development (6734 Zumirez Drive; Owner: IBN Properties, LLC) (Continued from September 11, 2023)
Old Business:
- None.
New Business:
A. Outdoor Warning Sirens System (Continued from September 11, 2023).
B. Code Enforcement Ad Hoc Committee (Continued from September 11, 2023)
Council Items:
Council Appointment to the Planning Commission
