’21 Miles in Malibu’ wins honored by Accolade Global Film Competition

Shane Gang Pictures’ documentary “21 Miles in Malibu” has won an Award of Excellence for Public Service Programming from The Accolade Global Film Competition. The film, directed by Nic Davis and produced by Michel Shane, tells the story of the creation of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California. The dangers that are inherent in the beauty surrounding Malibu. The award is an excellent achievement for the filmmakers and recognizes their exceptional craft and creativity. You can find more information about the film at 21milesinmalibu.com.

The Accolade Global Film Competition honors professionals in film, television, videography, and new media who demonstrate outstanding achievements in craft and creativity and those whose work contributes to profound social change. The judges are highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. You can find information about The Accolade and recent winners at www.accoladecompetition.org.

Shane Gang Pictures is now part of the prestigious group of winners of this internationally respected award, which includes Malcolm Clarke’s Oscar-winning production “The Lady in Number Six,” Dave Bossert’s short documentary “The Tunes Behind The Toons” for Disney, Ron Howard’s “When You Find Me,” and Highwire Films Australia’s popular ABC TV series “twentysomething.”

Rick Prickett, the chair of The Accolade Global Film Competition, praised the winners for their exceptional quality of work, saying, “The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries are received worldwide from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Accolade helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptionally high quality of entries. The Accolade aims to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”

To date, “21 Miles in Malibu” has won:

56th Worldfest – Houston International Film Festival: Gold Reni Award for Best Safety Film

24th Annual Malibu Film Festival: Best Feature Film Documentary

Chicago Indie Film Awards: Best Feature Documentary

Golden Lion Best Film Award: Best Educational Feature Film

20th Accolade Global Film Competition: Award of Excellence in Documentary Short (Public Service Programming)

