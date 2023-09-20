Peter Escobar 1928-2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a 50 year resident of Malibu. Peter left this world on August 9, 2023, at the age of 95, surrounded by his loving family in Thousand Oaks, California.

Peter was born on January 18, 1928, in Santa Monica, CA. He was raised with his seven siblings, who all attended University High School in Los Angeles. He played Football at Uni High; it was his favorite sport to play and watch. The Escobar Family opened and operated Casa Escobar Restaurant, a Los Angeles institution since 1946. Peter was the proud owner of many Casa Escobar locations that brought people together, creating memorable experiences for countless patrons. As the decades rolled on, Peter’s daughter Kathy continued the legacy with two Casa Escobar locations in Malibu. As of today, his granddaughter Jessica is 5th generation running a Casa Escobar in Palm Desert, CA.

Peter was not only a successful restaurateur but also a man of remarkable achievement. He was honored with many awards and, a special one from the legendary Chuck Norris, an honorary black belt. His son Joey and grandson Cory both own Karate studios in Malibu and Lake Tahoe. Peter could not have been more proud of his family’s accomplishments.

Throughout his long and fruitful life, Peter was a source of inspiration for many. He dedicated himself to a life of active living, inspiring others with his disciplined approach to health. Whether in the gym or outdoors, Peter found solace and strength in the pursuit of physical well-being.

A memorial service to celebrate Peter’s life will be held on September 22, 2023, 3 PM at Our Lady of Malibu.

