Inaugural running event earns $22,100 for the Malibu Education Foundation

Malibu Moves director and city members reflect on how the organization supports the community

On Friday, Nov. 1, the Malibu community came together at Malibu Middle/High School to celebrate a significant achievement for local schools. Following the success of the inaugural Malibu Moves event, the organization proudly presented a check for $22,100 to the Malibu Education Foundation (MEF).

Malibu Moves Founder and Race Director Erica Segel said this event was a significant step forward in supporting athletic and educational programs in Malibu’s public schools.

The inaugural Malibu Moves marathon featured music, food trucks, and a Charity Beer Garden hosted by Malibu Brewing Company, with all proceeds benefiting MEF.

“With over 1,300 participants, they raised a total of $28,800 for charity, with MEF receiving the largest portion of these funds,” Segel said. “This accomplishment was made possible by the enthusiasm of participants, volunteers, and our generous sponsors and donors. The atmosphere at Malibu Middle School was one of true celebration and community pride.”

Mayor Pro Tem Marianne Riggins, Councilmember Paul Grisanti, and Austin Cyr from Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’soffice joined the celebration to recognize the positive impact of these contributions on local students.

Riggins expressed her excitement for the partnership.

“It’s wonderful to be here in the inaugural year of Malibu Moves and to celebrate the start of what I hope will be a long-lasting collaboration with MEF. Supporting our schools strengthens our community, and I’m excited to see how this event will grow for future generations,” she added. “This collaboration between Malibu Moves and MEF is a great opportunity for our kids and residents to come together, fundraise, and enjoy our beautiful environment.”

Grisanti echoed her sentiment, focusing on the impact athletics has on youth.

“MEF is transforming opportunities for kids to get involved in athletics,” he said. “It’s a great way to build teamwork and help individuals grow. We’re here to support MEF’s mission in any way we can.”

Also present were MEF board officers, including President Karin Al-Hardan, Vice President Amber Vanderbilt, Recording Secretary Elena Eggers, and Treasurer Jessie Muchmore, as well as Board Chair Melanie Heseker. They expressed deep gratitude for the community’s support, emphasizing that the funds raised would allow MEF to expand athletic programs, including new initiatives at Malibu Middle School.

The Malibu community came together at Malibu Middle/High School on Friday, Nov. 1, for a check presentation. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Segel said one of the highlights of the event was recognizing Atticus Moffat, a Malibu Middle School student who placed first in his age group and 13th overall at the race. His participation symbolized the value of MEF’s athletic programs. Daryl Adams, the school’s athletic coordinator, applauded the partnership with Malibu Moves, saying, “This partnership means everything. It’s about getting kids involved and engaging the community. We want everyone to participate, regardless of skill level or gender. These programs help build dedication and teamwork — qualities that serve them well in all areas of life.”

Segel reflected on the community-centered mission of Malibu Moves.

“Supporting local schools and creating pathways for kids to thrive through athletics is at the heart of Malibu Moves,” Segel shared. “We designed this event to involve everyone — from our youngest athletes to our senior participants. It’sabout making sure no one is left out of the fun and that everyone feels they have a place.”

We also celebrated the achievements of other top fundraisers, including Bianca Torrence, representing the David Torrence Legacy Foundation, who earned the title of second-largest fundraiser, and Michelle Edgar, who was recognized as the third-largest fundraiser. Each of these contributors underscored how a shared vision can lead to lasting change.

As the gathering concluded, Segel reflected on the partnership’s positive impact, looking forward to even greateraccomplishments in the years to come.

“This weekend was a dream come true and a powerful reminder of how movement and community go hand in hand,” she said. “Every participant, volunteer, and sponsor helped make this vision a reality, proving that together, we can make a meaningful difference for our public schools and students.”

