Inaugural Malibu Moves races raise funds, unites community

Hundreds of racers of all abilities celebrate movement while raising money for Malibu Education Foundation

Under perfect weather conditions for a foot race, more than 1,300 participants kicked off the inaugural Malibu Moves Half-Marathon and 5K sponsored by IPS and presented by UCLA Health Sunday at Zuma Beach.

Movement, giving back, and celebrating community were the pillars of the event that raised more than $25,000 benefitting the Malibu Education Foundation (MEF). Other runners raised more than $10,000 for individual charities dear to them.

Erica Segel, founder and race director of Malibu Moves, commented on the positive energy of the crowd.

“It’s people that make an event special,” she said. “The participants to the volunteers, sponsors, and vendors, they’re the best.”

Volunteer Andrew Mendez drove 90 minutes from Azusa to hand out water with his running club. Participant and volunteer Rosa Tweatt was a “party pacer” who picked up trash and supported runners along the scenic course on Pacific Coast Highway.

“We’re just kind of encouraging the last people and provide environmental support and endurance,” Segel explained.“Nothing is left behind because we take pride in returning our venue better than how we received it.”

Sunday’s celebratory 13.1 mile and 5K runs inspired movement and fitness but also honored the achievements of top finishers. Diego Pastrano of Santa Clarita finished the half marathon in 1:15:30. The top female finisher, Aria Blumm, came in at 1:28:18. In the 5K, Gordon Vaught placed first in the men’s category at 17:01 and Rebecca Durant was the women’s winner at 18:34. And in the spirit of perseverance and determination, the Resilient Hero Award went to Ali Chin who although finished last was the embodiment of inclusivity that defines Malibu Moves.

Moments after crossing the finish line first, Pastrano commented, “The course was pretty intense. I mean, nothing as I expected, but definitely I enjoyed it.”

Twins Jacquelyn and Kelly Castellon, 23, of Oxnard, each raised more than $500 for MEF. “We spend a lot of time in Malibu, so we felt it was a good way to do our first running event.”

On Saturday, 60 kids participated in the 1K Kids run that took place at the same start and finish line.

“It was incredible,” said Segel. “The kids are the ones reminding us what this is all about, that pure sense of fun and sports, but also camaraderie. I would see them cheer one another on as they cross the finish line. I saw them hugging one another. It’s really empowering for the kids.”

Aaron T. Jones of International Protective Service became a title sponsor after learning about Malibu Moves from Segel.

“She’s such a visionary and just really understands Malibu and what this community is all about … and giving back to the community and making the world a better place,” Jones said.

Sean McArthur of Reseda was impressed.

“This is like the most beautiful race I’ve ever done,” McArthur said. “The ocean, and then the sun came up andeverything is gorgeous.”

Many Malibu dignitaries participated in the 5K, including Mayor Doug Stewart, Mayor Pro Tem Marianne Riggins, and Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin. The event also welcomed Pepperdine University President Jim Gash and First Lady Joline Gash. Their university’s Resilience-Informed Skills Education (RISE) Program earned the Biggest Team Award, with over 150 students participating.

“We designed this program to help build resilience and one of the ways we do that is physical movement and in community,” Joline Gash said. “Moving together doesn’t matter how fast we go. It just matters that we’re doing it together as a community.”

Many other college campuses are using this curriculum to help combat challenges including with mental health issues.

“On behalf of the Pepperdine community, how grateful we are for all of you walking this journey over the last year with us as we lost our poor angels,” President Gash said. “We would not have been able to get through this without your support and encouragement. God bless you all.”

A lively post-race festival featured music, food trucks, and a Charity Beer Garden hosted by Malibu Brewing Company, with all proceeds benefiting MEF.

Fundraising efforts were recognized for their significant impact. Jamin Kerner, husband of MEF board member Maggie Castle, was honored as the third-place fundraiser. Bianca Torrence, representing the David Torrence Legacy Foundation, earned second place for her dedication to promoting clean sports and inspiring young athletes in memory of the late Olympian David Torrence, and the top fundraiser award went to John George, whose contributions made a meaningful difference for MEF’s programs.

“This weekend was a dream come true and a beautiful reminder of how movement and community go hand in hand,” said Segel. “We are so grateful to every participant, donor, and volunteer who helped make this event a success. Together, we’ve made a meaningful difference for our public schools and students.”

Jim and Joline Gash, president and first lady of Pepperdine University, walk Malibu Moves 5K hand in hand. Photo by Judy Abel/TMT

