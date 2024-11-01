Malibu gets public, commissioners’ input on communal Lands 

City Council considers input from the community and two city commissions regarding use of city-owned parcels

Subscribing to the principle that one should invest in land because they’re not making any more of it, in 2016 and 2018, the City of Malibu wisely purchased five parcels of property totaling 60 acres. The parcels are referred to as the Trancas lot, consisting of 29.67 acres, the Heathercliff lot, consisting of 19 acres, the Triangle lot, consisting of 1.1 acres, the La Paz lot, consisting of 2.3 acres, and the 9.29-acre property used for the Chili Cook-off, a parcel that some in the community refer to so as the Ioki lot so as to honor that property’s prior owners, the only Malibu residents of Japanese descent who were forced into internment by the United States in World War II.

In February, the city engaged Tripepi Smith, a marketing and public affairs consulting firm, to conduct a comprehensive outreach effort to identify the community’s priorities for potential uses of the communal lands. Between April and June, Tripepi Smith held community meetings seeking residents’ input about whether to build on the parcels and, if so, what to build and where to build. Approximately 1,200 people, including residents and some who are frequently in Malibu working and visiting, responded to surveys seeking the same information.

From August to late September, based on initial input from the community, the city sought more specific feedback concerning the most frequent suggestions made during the prior stages of the community engagement effort. Tripepi Smith and city leaders also sought feedback concerning the use of communal lands from the city’s Arts and Culture Commission and its Parks and Recreation Commission on Oct. 22.

Based upon input received from all of its outreach efforts, the city identified the most frequent land use suggestions. On Oct. 24, the City Council held a special meeting to receive and address Tripipi Smith’s outreach and engagement report, which details the various suggestions received by the public and to consider the recommendations of the commissions.

“Open space that possibly includes pathways and trails or a community garden and grass fields designed for sports were the most requested land uses.” Yolanda Bundy, the environmental sustainability director and building official reported.

Other suggested uses included building a community pool or splash pad, a community center that could house a senior center, a youth center, a visitor center and/or a library, sports courts/fields (for basketball, pickleball, tennis, baseball, softball and football), a dog park, an indoor theater of sufficient size for the Malibu Film Society to show films, an art center, an outdoor amphitheater, a sculpture garden, housing for those working in Malibu or for seniors, and commercial uses such as parking.

Although the parcels “may require additional steps such as seismic evaluation, biological and geological assessments and zoning changes, the uses identified as the categories set forth by the community and the commissions are feasible,” according to Bundy.

Fireball Tim Lawrence, chair of the the Arts and Culture Commission, stated that the commission recommended that uses of the communal lands focusing on the arts be centralized in the three parcels nearest to the City of Malibu’s offices, to wit, the Triangle, Ioki/Chili Cook Off, and La Paz lots, while the sports-focused usages be located at Heathercliff or Trancas.

E. Barry Haldeman, co-chair of the Arts and Culture Commission, focused on the need for a theater capable of showing first-run films.

“Malibu is an artistic town full of artists and musicians,” Haldeman said. “However, we don’t currently show it. Malibu should have a movie theater with sufficient size that meets the criteria that the major studios insist upon so that those watching our films do not have to drive over the hill.”

If Malibu built a 500-seat auditorium, Haldeman noted, it could also be utilized as an art gallery and a place for having art classes.

Speaking for the Parks and Recreation Commission, Chair Dane Skophammer stated, “There is a critical need for both pool and field sports spaces and for a community gym that could perhaps accommodate a library as well.”

Skophammer elaborated, “Citizens should not have to drive to the valley to enjoy critical sports infrastructure! Not having adequate field space fractures our community in many ways — approximately one-half of the better athletes in Malibu drive to the valley to access better facilities while those who remain in Malibu are left with inferior facilities.”

Skophammer advocated that Malibu build an athletic and community facility emulating the Yarrow Family YMCA in Westlake Village, which has a large gymnasium, indoor warm water and lap lane pools, a game room, and ample field space. He noted that the organization offers a host of aquatics programs, as well as fitness, health, and wellness programs for citizens from their cradle to their elderly years.

“Yarrow serves the community very well and we here in Malibu should do so as well.” He said. “Our aging population needs to have low impact physical exertion opportunities and our youth need better fields to play on.”

Also representing the Parks and Recreation Commission, Malibu native Suzanne Guldimann agreed, stating, “Our community should be committed to providing multi-generational services.” Guldimann suggested that the City Council explore using the approximately $22 million in the library set-aside account to help build a library that includes features such as those in the Octavio Lab, a makerspace at the Los Angeles Public Library’s central library.

The city should sensibly prioritize starting the capitalization process to build those facilities that the majority of the citywants, such as open spaces, Guldimann added.

Building in place

Several of those speaking during the public comment period suggested that the City Council explore building some of the citizen-desired amenities in Malibu buildings that are already constructed, such as Malibu Lumber Yard and the space where Malibu Coastal Veterinary operates, the lot where Supercare is located, and the state-owned empty structure next to the Malibu Library that used to house the county courthouse.

“Tripepi was assigned the wrong task,” Hans Laetz opined. “We should also look at the built environment.” Elaborating, Laetz suggested that “the mausoleum that is the courthouse” could be torn down, and the city could possibly put a lovely arts center where Supercare is located.

Environmental advocate Patt Healy agreed, asserting, “Open spaces should be preserved and we could revise built environments.” Concurring, Bill Sampson opined that the city “should fill up the buildings we already have.”

Bryan Gordon, president of Pacific Equity Investment Corporation, the developer of 122,324-square-foot retail and office campus known as Cross Creek Ranch, noted that his team is available to assist the city with whatever it decides to construct on the La Paz parcel.

“Pacific Equity has already paid to install all of the gas, water and electric utilities for the La Paz Parcel and has agreed to provide one-half of the parking spaces needed by those who use that parcel.” Gordon said. “We’ve already completed an environmental impact review pursuant to CEQA as well as a preliminary study regarding the feasibility of having a movie theater or other theater there, a structure that would have to be enclosed by glass to attenuate sound.”

Gordon added, “We stand ready, willing and able to assist the city with regard to the La Paz parcel.”

Noting that approximately 40 years ago, prior to Malibu incorporating as a city, residents sought to have soccer fields, basketball courts, and a baseball diamond, Norm Haney stated, “Those pressing goals are still there and we should protect our most important resources — the children. Further, we should also consider building housing for employees of the City of Malibu.”

Deborah Frankel advocated for the city planting native habitat using regenerative agricultural practices. “In doing so, Malibu could be an exemplary city,” she stated.

Agreeing, Georgia Goldfarb — emphasizing that she was speaking as a private citizen, not in her capacity as a commissioner on the Parks and Recreation Commission — discussed the need to eliminate invasive plants on Malibu’s public lands and how allowing indigenous plants to grow is critical for the environment.

Former City Councilperson Skylar Peak stated, “There is a need in our community for active recreational spaces, including pools and our constituents are placing our trust in the city council.”

Next Steps: For more information concerning the city council’s decisions regarding the communal lands at its Oct. 28 meeting, refer to page A1 in this edition of The Malibu Times.

