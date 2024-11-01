LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for Paul Grisanti

Dear Editor,

I have lived much of my adult life here in Malibu. Over 50 years! I’m proud to call Paul Grisanti my friend. He cares deeply about our city. Paul is a true public servant. When most of us were celebrating July 4th weekend, Paul was driving around Malibu as a member of Arson Watch. He wanted to make sure that no fires were being started by the use of fireworks.

On many Saturdays during the past year, while most of us were enjoying our time off, Paul along with several other citizens who care about Malibu, was undergoing a series of rigorous training sessions with CERT, the FEMA sponsored Emergency Response Team.

He has undertaken these activities on his own time, just as he serves on our City Council on his own time.

He does not do these things as a self-serving politician. To the contrary, he is modest and self-effacing. He is also a very active man with many interests and is a virtual encyclopedia about all things Malibu. He is sacrificing his personal life and his income-earning potential to serve the city he loves.

Anybody who really knows Paul knows how hard he works to make Malibu a better place. He loves to help people, and never asks for anything in return.

Please vote for him. My wife and I have already voted for Paul. He deserves a second term.

Don Maclay,

Malibu

