LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lack of traffic enforcement

Dear Editor,

It seems that the lack of traffic enforcement on at least one section of PCH has an easy fix: Simply have daily press conferences and memorial services at the tire memorial.

Last week I joined 100-plus people to remember the four Pepperdine students killed a year ago by a young man who lost control of his vehicle while driving at a high rate of speed. During the memorial service, it was clear that the LA County Sheriff’s Department had received the memo of the public gathering and sent several officers to enforce traffic surrounding the PCH/Webb Way intersection. During my many years here in Malibu, I never saw so much law enforcement activity at this section of PCH — until the next day, when the City of Malibu hosted its own press conference at the same location. During the city’s presser, no less than six officers (on motorcycles and in SUVs) patrolled the same intersection, continually pulling over drivers.

So, what happened on the third evening, when no TV crews and no crowds were present? Nothing. Back to normal — no traffic enforcement in sight. Surely, the two days of heavy traffic enforcement were not due to the nightly gatherings. No way would the Sheriff’s Department put on a red-and-blue flashing light show for the cameras and grieving friends of the Pepperdine Four, or would they?

Ricky Callahan,

Malibu

