DRIVING CHANGE: Justice for Emily — A father’s desperate plea

By Michel Shane

I’ve been writing this column since July, sharing my thoughts on road safety with a promise to remain neutral. Politics, after all, has no place in safety; it’s a universal right. But today, I set aside that vow. Today, I get personal. Today, I beg for your help.

My journey began with an unbearable loss: the death of our precious daughter, Emily. Her death was a wake-up call, a catalyst for action. I channeled my grief into fighting for safer roads in our community, especially PCH. We’ve made strides, but progress demands persistence. Complacency is a dangerous detour. As the saying goes, we have to keep our foot on the gas —except when we are driving on PCH.

This week, we faced a gut-wrenching reminder of the uphill battle victims’ families endure. Emily’s killer had his third parole hearing. Under District Attorney George Gascon’s reign, the victims have become afterthoughts. Secrecy shrouds the parole process. We’re denied representation from the DA’s office. It’s a system designed to reopen wounds. Gascon has been a thorn in every victim’s side; his desire to side with those who create chaos looks like it may finally end, and Nathen Hochman will be our next DA because we cannot endure another term with Gascon representing us.

We were fortunate. We had two tireless advocates: Emily’s retired lead detective in her case and a former DA. Their guidance has been our lifeline through this labyrinthine process. I can only imagine how those without such support navigate this broken system.

The man who took Emily’s life has spent 14 years in prison, mostly in mental health and substance abuse facilities. Consider that momentarily: not in the general population but in a facility. Despite his sentencing of 15 years to life, he’sbeen angling for parole since his 10th year. This is a man who callously used his car as a weapon and who has attempted to manipulate the justice system since day one. Yet, astonishingly, he’s been granted parole. It defies logic. It spits in the face of justice.

We presented a watertight case against his release. But it wasn’t enough. This man, who showed no remorse and thinksdeep breathing and prayer could manage his rage, would walk free. Who’ll ensure he takes his medication in the real world? The questions swirl, but they serve no purpose. What matters now is action.

This is where I need you, my community. We have a narrow window to appeal this decision. I’m asking you to write to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Ask him to reverse this parole. Demand justice for Emily. You can write directly or send letters to me to collate and forward en masse. If you have any connection to the governor, plead with him to intervene. Less than a year ago, he denied this monster’s parole, and a miracle has happened. He is back up for parole; does this not seem insane? This man who lost control, has changed in such a short time, sane enough, responsible enough to walk among us. Let’s make sure he does not. We are not saying he should not be paroled, but not as a young man with his whole life ahead of him when Emily’s happy-go-lucky attitude is no more.

I won’t abandon my fight for road safety. I won’t rest until our streets are secure and no family endures the pain of returning to an empty bed or chair at the dinner table. But today, I need your help. Today, it’s about Emily and all those victims who have no voice.

Here’s how you can make a difference:

• Include this in your letter or email: KHANHIAN, SINA — CDCR number AL8228.

• For mail: Gov. Gavin Newsom, 1021 O St., Suite 9000, Sacramento, CA 95814.

• For emails: www.gov.ca.gov/contact/ Choose “Parole — Governor’s review” as your reason for contacting the governor.

• Copy me on your emails or letters so I can collate them: 21milesinmalibu@gmail.com.

I’m not asking for tears, though they’re inevitable. I’m asking for action. Let’s flood the governor’s office with demands for justice. Let’s show him that Emily’s life mattered. Let’s ensure her killer doesn’t get to enjoy the freedom he stole from her. As I have said before, our community can be an example of how a community can come together for the betterment of everyone.

Thank you from the depth of my soul. I am sure Emily sends her thanks. Together, we can make a difference. Together, we can find some semblance of peace.

