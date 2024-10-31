‘Emily would have loved this party’

Pepperdine hosts The Emily Shane Foundation’s free community carnival, advocating for a safer PCH

Carefree children delightedly frolicked amidst the joyous and celebratory sculptures created by Malibu’s Ann Krasner on Pepperdine’s alumni lawn overlooking a calm Pacific Ocean on Oct. 20.

The occasion: a free community carnival celebrating the Shane family’s life missions honoring their daughter, Emily, in the community that she loved and that strongly loved her back. Emily was senselessly and tragically killed by an out-of-control, ruthless driver on Pacific Coast Highway in 2010 at the intersection with Heathercliff Road.

Ellen and Michel Shane, Emily’s parents, perfectly curated an occasion that delicately balanced remembering and honoring Emily and thousands of other helpless victims struck down by excessive speeding, distracted driving, street racing, and driving under the influence and the myriad of efforts to battle those concerns all the while concurrently informing attendees about how to help empower disadvantaged middle schoolers, who, like Emily, struggle academically in some or all subjects and are at risk of academic failure.

Attendees could visit information booths hosted by organizations founded by those who, like the Shanes, endure the cross of having a loved one tragically taken in accidents caused by excessive speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence, and street racing.

Those founders find empowerment in advocating for safe driving and safe roads.

Speed and distracted driving kill

“Seriously think about the consequences if one speeds — it can not only ruin the driver’s life, but the lives of those whohe collides with,” admonished California Highway Patrol Sgt. James Arens. “Speeding on this stretch of highway in Malibu or on any other road will not be tolerated! Our message is clear: If we catch you speeding or driving recklessly, we will impound your car for 30 days — citizens can follow us on @LASD.”

Several nonprofit organizations shared resources for preventing unsafe driving.

Images of a carefree, adorable 6-year boy, Zachary Michael Cruz, hovered over his grandmother, Beverly Shelton, at her booth for A to Z Families for Safe Streets, an organization she founded in Cruz’s name.

“Feb. 27, 2009, changed my life forever.” Shelton shared sadly, her voice palpably revealing that the event was something she and her family would mourn for life. “That was the day our Zachary was hit and killed in an intersection near Berkeley — he was just days short of his sixth birthday.” Zachary was struck, she said, by a man who was blind in one eye who stopped, but didn’t see all the children in the crosswalk. Gone too soon — Shelton’s informational brochure shares that little Zachary was a Dodger fan and loved the Beatles, whom he listened to on his Fisher-Price record player.

When one is driving, Shelton added, “he needs to realize that when it comes to an encounter between a vehicle and a human, if the driver is driving 20 miles per hour and hits a person, one in 10 of those hit will die, if he is driving 40 miles per hour, nine in 10 will die.” Everyone should drive mindfully, she admonished.

Malibu City Councilmember Marianne Riggins, Senator Ben Allen, Ellen and Michel Shane, Assembly Member Jacqui Irwin, and Malibu Lost Hills Capt. Jennifer Seetoo gather for a group photo during the Emily Shane Foundation Wings and Waves fundraiser at Pepperdine. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Vendors at the Emily Shane Foundation event included Malibu Moves, Malibu Realtors Association, Caltrans, Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Station and California Highway Patrol. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Images of her smiling daughter, Valentina, hovered over her mother, Lili Trujillo Puckett, at her information booth for Street Racing Kills, a reckless driving prevention organization she founded in Valentina’s memory.

“Valentina was just 16 and getting a ride home from a boy who made the terrible error of participating in street racing and drove more than 100 miles per hour,” Puckett said. “Street Racing Kills provides community events, makes presentations at school assemblies and workshops — we emphasize the fast and fatal dangers of racing, and doing donuts and other stuff and we talk to both parents and students about road rage and unsafe driving.”

Social media posts by car communities and others portray speeding as fun, Puckett noted: “It is very important that we mentor young drivers whose brains are still developing as teens. We have created a diversion program for younger adults who have been caught speeding — our program is approved by the courts who refer some of those who are convicted of unsafe driving offenses to us.”

Puckett elaborated, saying, “We remind the young drivers that Ryan’s Law instructs that any such speeding can be used as a prior offense if they are sentenced for any subsequent offense of that kind.” The law, enacted as SB 1472, is named for Ryan Koeppel, an Encino teen who was killed by street racing, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and gives more tools to seek justice for those killed by speeding or hazardous driving.

Organizations Go Safely PCH and Go Safely California also shared helpful information at the event, informing that the California Office of Traffic Safety partners with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the State of California to administer funds to deliver innovative highway safety programs and action plans addressing bicycle, motorcycle, pedestrian, and vehicle occupant protection.

“Enough is enough when it comes to a dangerous PCH,” declared California State Senator Ben Allen. “We continue to aggressively take steps to address all of the safety issues and we are heartened that, for the first time since Malibu became a city, this stretch of road is now patrolled by California Highway Patrol, we will soon have safety cameras monitoring traffic and the synchronization of traffic lights is also helping. There is so much more to do, yet we are making strides.”

Malibu Middle/High School students played at the Emily Shane Foundation fundraiser at Pepperdine. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Agreeing, Mentzer Myers, Pepperdine’s student body president, noted that the students generally range from ages 18 to 22 and said, “It is very important for the students of Pepperdine and the residents of Malibu to collaborate to promote highway safety so as to protect everyone in the community.”

Across the vast expanse of grass at the venue a gaggle of giggling little ones cavorted as they enjoyed carnival games and a petting zoo. Oblivious to the seriousness of the traffic safety booths, they were simply doing what Emily Shane and every child deserve to do — enjoy childhood.

‘Emily would have loved this party’

Accompanied by her husband, Michel Shane, a stalwart, dedicated advocate for making Pacific Coast Highway and roads far beyond our small community safer, Ellen Shane paused at the podium for a moment as she surveyed the large group of attendees enjoying a sunny day in such an idyllic setting. Her expression seemed to say “Emily would have loved this party!”

Together, the Shanes are a dynamic duo for bettering the world in two ways. Michel has released “21 Miles in Malibu,” a documentary that graphically portrays the myriad of dangers on our local Pacific Coast Highway, and he tirelessly campaigns for safety improvements on the PCH.

Ellen has founded The Emily Shane Foundation whose Successful Educational Achievement program provides intensive, individual mentoring and tutoring support to at-risk, failing middle school students who cannot otherwise afford such assistance.

“Together, our volunteers and students are the wings and waves of academic achievement.” Ellen Shane said.

“I am so grateful for the SEA program because it really helped me with my classes,” said Mia Morazan, a Malibu Middle School seventh-grade student. “I was really skeptical at first because I thought I might be made fun of because of my learning challenges. However, my tutor and mentor is amazing and she can help me with any subject.”

Standing behind her daughter, Mia’s mother, Dora Ambrocio, said, “I thank the SEA program from the bottom of my heart because it has improved Mia’s grades and it has helped her to gain confidence.”

As families enjoyed the lovely day, the children gathered round and released gorgeous butterflies.

Emily would have loved the party. If you ask the Shanes and those who knew and loved her best, Emily was, in spirit, at the party, smiling down on the Shane family and all attending the gathering they brilliantly curated in Malibu, a community the Shanes love and, as manifested at the carnival, a community that loves them right back.

