Parking restriction Assembly bill coming to Malibu

A $73 fine will be issued to vehicles for pedestrian safety violations starting Jan. 1, 2025

In addition to the speed cameras that are quickly approaching Malibu, the city announced the adoption of Assembly Bill 413, which prohibits the parking or stopping of vehicles within 20 feet from marked and unmarked crosswalks or within 15 feet of any crosswalk with a curb extension.

At the end of 2023, Gov. Gavin Newson signed into law SB 413, making it illegal in California to park within 20 feet of the approach of any marked or unmarked crosswalk, whether or not there is a red curb painted or a sign. It is commonly referred to as the Daylighting Law. Daylighting is the practice of removing parking spaces near crosswalks and intersections to improve public safety by increasing the visibility of pedestrians and bicyclists for drivers.

During the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 28, Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas and Public Safety Liason Luis Flores answered questions and concerns about the parking regulations. The council shared concerns about residents who don’t have parking or parking garages near their homes and are getting cited.

“Per the bill, curb zones have to be marked, but the goal is to essentially start issuing citations and notifying drivers that they’re in violation of the Daylighting Bill if they’re parked too close within that 20 feet mark of a marked or unmarked crosswalk,” Flores said.

The city is currently issuing warning citations through their parking enforcement staff; there is no fine associated, but as of Jan. 1, 2025, they will start issuing citations. The fine is $73 due to pedestrian safety.

Andy Lyon spoke at the meeting and said some residents at Carbon Canyon are receiving citations. Lyon said the citations are “out of control.”

“They’ve been going crazy on the front license plate ticket, so out of control,” he said. “He’s just walking up and down and giving people $58 nonrefundable tickets; they should’ve been doing that all along, they’ve been dinging everyone $58 tickets, when they could’ve been giving these warning tickets. I don’t see what this with parking enforcement front license plate tickets, it just seems like a big money grab, they’re just going after people, they’re not parking in the red, they’re not blocking entrances, to me that’s just out of control and we really need to look into directing these guys [parking enforcment] to something else.”

City Council adopted the resolution but not after receiving some clarification from city staff about residents who don’thave parking available.

Mayor Pro Tem Marianne Riggins asked what the city is doing to warn the residents.

Flores said the city is informing the community with using social media to educate them about the penalties.

According to the report, “The City’s Public Safety Department has also begun a public education campaign to inform the community about the new law. As part of this, the city’s parking enforcement team and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Volunteers on Patrol are issuing warnings.”

Riggins asked again what the city is doing to help those residents besides issuing “warnings citations.”

“I don’t know how we’re going to address that issue to help them, but I do know that pedestrian safety is very important, so there is a reason why this bill was put into place,” Dueñas said.

The city council asked Dueñas if the city will be repainting red curbs that need to be repainted. Dueñas said she will need to speak to the Public Works Department. The Malibu Times will follow up with the Coastal Commission about signage, and if they will implement signs in designated areas.

