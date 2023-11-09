Fire crews put out brush fire in Topanga; power outage in Eastern Malibu, be prepared for potential fire/evacuations 

Fire crews put out a brushfire in Topanga Canyon around 4:35 a.m., the fire started around 12 a.m., according to the City of Malibu utility advisory.

SCE has shut off power to parts of Nicholas circuit in eastern Malibu (Las Flores Canyon). East Malibu, be prepared for potential fire and evacuations.

Monitor local AM/FM news using handcrank, solar powered, battery or car radios, which will operate when power is out. Under CA law, come to a complete stop at any malfunctioning traffic signal.



Check on elderly or disabled neighbors. Seniors, people who rely on wheelchairs, medical devices, or are otherwise not mobile, and owners of horses and large animals should consider leaving the area early. Ensure that you know how to open your garage door or electric gate when the power is out.

For updates subscribe to the City of Malibu's alert center.

